DURABLE will provide product solutions for signage, safety, and workspace in the future

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DURABLE is also repositioning itself in North America under the slogan "Solutions for Efficiency." In recent years, the company has evolved beyond being a mere manufacturer of office supplies in the European market. Its new focus is now on products in the field of workplace equipment across the segments of visual communication, safety, and workplace design. Here, DURABLE impresses not only with efficient and visually appealing solutions.

DURABLE's best-selling products in North America: anti-slip adhesive tapes that are successfully used in a wide range of commercial and public settings

"One of the key selling points of DURABLE products is their wide range of applications tailored to specific customer needs—and thus their versatility. Their extensive product features make them ideal for many different uses," says Aubrey Baumann, who was appointed Managing Director of DURABLE North America mid-year. "Today's industrial products must not only meet a multitude of regulatory requirements and anticipate country-specific formats—ideally, the manufacturer must also be able to implement customer-specific needs. That is DURABLE's key strength."

The company, headquartered in Germany and manufacturing in Europe, not only has its own development department but is also capable of producing custom-made products on the production side, depending on the scale of the order. "Take our current bestseller, the anti-slip tapes, which are successfully used in a wide variety of commercial and public spaces. Of course, DURABLE is able to customize the product in terms of color, material, and format (both width and thickness). These unique capabilities allow us to operate with maximum flexibility and thus exceed customer expectations", explains the Managing Director.

In the field of signage, DURABLE enjoys global success with DURAFRAME. The information frame, featuring a hinged, magnetic front panel for quickly inserting and changing information, can be attached to any smooth surface. The frame is available in a wide range of formats and colors and is UV- and heat-resistant—making it ideal for high-traffic and sun-exposed applications. Of course, it's easy to clean, which is important in many applications, such as in hygiene-sensitive areas. The same applies to DURAFRAME: Its versatile applications in public spaces for providing information range from sports fields to restaurants and retail stores to company bulletin boards. It's also perfectly suited for use on whiteboards for visual management, for example. It can be used identically on both sides of glass surfaces, as it is designed the same on both sides. Aubrey Baumann notes: "DURAFRAME is the perfect example of a patented product that delivers: What matters most is always the simplicity of the solution, combined with its efficiency and reliability—in line with the motto 'Solutions for Efficiency.'"

In addition to meeting the needs of warehousing, logistics, and industrial applications, the DURABLE product line is thus logically geared toward the areas of office equipment and public spaces. "So far, we've only been distributing a fraction of the product line that's already successful in Europe on the American market. Of course, we want to change that," announces Aubrey Baumann.

About DURABLE:

The DURABLE Hunke & Jochheim GmbH & Co. KG is a premium international provider of solutions that make workplaces more structured, safe and efficient – from Signage and Safety to Workspace Equipment. With over 100 years of experience, the company stands for quality and thoughtful design.

SOURCE DURABLE