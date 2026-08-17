DuraFast Label Company Launches Seiko SLP850 2" Thermal Printer with Free Label Promotion

DuraFast Label Company announces the Seiko SLP850 2-inch direct thermal label printer, now available in the United States and Canada for $189.99 USD. The first Seiko Smart Label printer to support both die-cut and linerless media, the SLP850 replaces the discontinued SLP650. Customers receive 5 free label rolls with every printer purchase.

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK and TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DuraFast Label Company today announced the immediate availability of the new Seiko SLP850 2-inch direct thermal label printer, now shipping to customers across the United States and Canada. Priced at $189.99 USD, the SLP850 is the first printer in Seiko's popular Smart Label series to support both traditional die-cut labels and advanced linerless label media, giving businesses greater flexibility while reducing material waste.



The Seiko SLP850 replaces the discontinued SLP650 and SLP650SE models, delivering the same reliable 300 dpi print quality in a compact desktop footprint while adding modern connectivity and expanded media handling. The printer is offered in three configurations to suit different workflow needs: USB, USB/Serial, and USB/Bluetooth. All models feature direct thermal technology, eliminating the need for ink, toner, or ribbons, and are compatible with Windows and Mac operating systems.



"We are thrilled to bring the Seiko SLP850 to the North American market," said a spokesperson for DuraFast Label Company. "With its ability to print both die-cut and linerless labels, the SLP850 addresses a real need for businesses looking to streamline their labeling operations. At under $190, combined with our five free roll promotion, this is one of the best values available in desktop thermal printing today."



To celebrate the launch, DuraFast Label Company is offering an exclusive promotion: customers who purchase any Seiko SLP850 printer will receive five free rolls of Seiko SLP labels from a specially selected group of compatible media. Buyers may choose any combination of five rolls—including address labels, shipping labels, file folder labels, name badge labels, and colored address labels—at no additional charge.



To buy the Seiko SLP850 in the United States, visit DuraFastLabel.com and see all the promotion details and the complete selection of Seiko SLP850 labels available in the USA, including the new SLP850 linerless labels.



To buy the Seiko SLP850 in Canada, visit DuraFastLabel.ca and see all the promotion details and the complete selection of Seiko SLP850 labels available for sale in Canada, including the SLP850 linerless labels.



About DuraFast Label Company



DuraFast Label Company is a leading supplier of thermal label printers, barcode equipment, and label media serving businesses across the United States and Canada. With extensive inventories of desktop and industrial printers, ribbons, and custom labels, DuraFast Label Company provides complete labeling solutions for retail, logistics, healthcare, manufacturing, and office environments.



Contact:

Basat Khalifa

***@durafastlabel.com



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/13164853



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SOURCE DuraFast Label Company