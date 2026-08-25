Dutch Boy® Paints' 2027 Color of the Year, Deep Rooted, Invites Homeowners to Feel Grounded in Possibility

A rich, earthy orange inspired by warmth, comfort and optimism

CLEVELAND, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch Boy® Paints, a leader and trusted name in the coatings industry, announces Deep Rooted (311-7DB) as its 2027 Color of the Year. This rich, earthy orange reflects a cultural shift toward spaces that feel joyful and inviting. Inspired by the warmth of nature, Deep Rooted brings grounded optimism and comfort to a room, helping create a space that feels personal and effortlessly lived in.

From shared living spaces to more personal retreats, Deep Rooted helps create environments that feel inviting and alive. Its grounded nuance makes it versatile enough to pair with soft neutrals, expressive blues and calming greens, supporting a home that feels balanced and full of possibility.

"Our 2027 Color of the Year feels alive with possibility while being rooted in the familiar warmth of nature," said Lisbeth Parada, Color Marketing Manager, Dutch Boy Paints. "Deep Rooted offers a color that feels rich, grounding and deeply human. Its earthy orange tone creates a versatile foundation for spaces that celebrate individuality through bold contrasts and layered textures."

From shared living spaces to more personal retreats, Deep Rooted helps create environments that feel inviting and alive. Its grounded nuance makes it versatile enough to pair with soft neutrals, expressive blues and calming greens, supporting a home that feels balanced and full of possibility.

Selected through a trend-forecasting process that blends design research, market insights and cultural analysis, Deep Rooted reflects both the mood of the moment and the enduring appeal of colors that bring authenticity and emotional clarity into the home. In addition to its Color of the Year, Dutch Boy Paints unveiled its full 2027 Color Trends Forecast, including three curated color palettes that showcase Deep Rooted's versatility:

Essence Palette

The Essence palette reflects a shift toward intentional living, with colors that help spaces feel personal and made for connection. Featuring Deep Rooted (311-7DB), an earthy orange that brings warmth and depth; Antique White (011W), a soft neutral that adds balance and ease; and Western Orange (209-4DB), a warm, tonal complement that adds subtle energy, this palette creates rooms that feel calm, present and lived in. With subtle contrast and a nod to romantic, touchable design, the Essence palette brings a mindful quality to the home without feeling overly styled.

Make it yours tip: Layer soft, tonal colors with natural materials like wood, linen and stone to create a space that feels warm, welcoming and effortlessly lived in.

Bliss Palette

The Bliss palette captures a desire for joy, play and emotional lift in everyday spaces. Featuring Deep Rooted (311-7DB), an earthy orange that adds warmth and grounding; Champagne Fizzle (304-1DB), a soft blush tone that brings lightness and ease; and Ribbon Blue (237-7DB), a bold blue that introduces contrast and personality, this palette balances expressive color with a clean, intentional foundation. Rooted in joyful minimalism, the Bliss palette creates rooms that feel fresh, uplifting and personal without feeling overwhelming.

Make it yours tip: Pair bold color with playful accents, rich textures and meaningful décor that brings personality to the space without overwhelming it.

Clarity Palette

The Clarity palette reflects a desire to slow down, tune out the noise and create space for what matters most. Featuring Deep Rooted (311-7DB), an earthy orange that brings warmth and stability; Felted Blue (430-5DB), a muted blue-gray that adds calm and structure; and Timbered Green (232-6DB), a deep green that introduces a natural sense of balance, this palette creates rooms that feel focused, comfortable and in control. With soft contrast and a more thoughtful approach to color, the Clarity palette brings ease and reassurance into the home.

Make it yours tip: Combine soft neutrals, subtle contrast and natural textures to create a calm, organized space that feels balanced and intentional.

The Dutch Boy Paints 2027 Color Trends Forecast aims to simplify the painting experience for homeowners by providing an extensive selection of one-coat colors, including Deep Rooted and its complementing palettes.

For more information about Dutch Boy Paints' 2027 Color of the Year and Trends Forecast, visit trends.dutchboy.com or stop by your local Menards® store.

About Dutch Boy Paints

Founded in 1907, Dutch Boy Paints continues to be a leader in delivering innovative, high-quality paint and packaging solutions. Known for its heritage, trusted performance and promise of Simple Solutions, Dutch Boy Paints empowers homeowners and professionals alike with tools to create beautiful, lasting results—now and for generations to come. For more, visit dutchboy.com.

About Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group

Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group offers innovative products to meet customers' paint and coatings needs. The group manufactures products under well-known brands such as Valspar®, HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams, Dutch Boy®, Purdy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson's® WaterSeal®, Cabot®, Dupli-Color® and many more. Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in paints, coatings and related products. For more information, visit sherwin-williams.com.

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SOURCE Dutch Boy® Paints