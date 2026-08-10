Dx&Vx Signs Two Material Transfer Agreements in Latin America Within Two Months -- "Technology Validated Across Both Public and Private Sectors"

— Argentine biopharmaceutical company in July, South American public health institution in August sign consecutive KRNA material transfer agreements

— Two of five cumulative MTAs now in Latin America, as company accelerates entry into the region's pharmaceutical market

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dx&Vx (DXVX, KRX: 180400), a biopharmaceutical company, announced that it signed two material transfer agreements (MTAs) in Latin America within a two-month span in July and August, both related to its room-temperature, long-term nucleic acid stabilization platform, KRNA. Following its first Latin American agreement with an Argentine biopharmaceutical company in July, the company signed a second agreement in August with one of the region's leading public health institutions, securing validation from both private and public-sector partners.

KRNA

Private and Public Partners Secured Within Two Months

The Argentine partner is a top-tier local vaccine developer and manufacturer; the two companies finalized their agreement about a month after first meeting at BIO International Convention (BIO USA) in June. The South American public health institution, by contrast, signed only after roughly 10 months of technical review following an initial meeting last October. The institution manufactures vaccines directly for distribution across the region and previously took part in COVID-19 vaccine production for global pharmaceutical companies during the pandemic. Per the terms of both agreements, the names of the two institutions will not be disclosed.

Passing Both Fast-Track and Rigorous Validation

One agreement closed in a month with a private company; the other followed a 10-month, multi-department review by a public institution. That KRNA technology passed through both divergent paths suggests it has met the standards of speed-focused private companies as well as the rigorous safety and public-interest criteria of public institutions.

With these agreements, Dx&Vx's cumulative KRNA MTAs now total five, two of which were signed in Latin America within two months. The company noted that demand for room-temperature storage technology is especially high in regions where maintaining ultra-cold chain infrastructure is difficult — a description that broadly fits Latin America, given its tropical and subtropical climates and many less-accessible inland areas.

Latin America: The World's Fastest-Growing Pharmaceutical Market

The Latin American pharmaceutical market is projected to grow from USD 136 billion in 2025 to USD 250.6 billion by 2034, a CAGR of 7.03% (MarketDataForecast). The biopharmaceutical segment is expanding even faster, from USD 35.6 billion in 2025 to USD 81.6 billion by 2034, a CAGR of 9.67%. Argentina's market alone is expected to grow from USD 12.3 billion in 2025 to USD 21.8 billion by 2034 (IMARC Group).

"Objective Proof of Our Technology's Excellence" — CEO Kwon Kyu-Chan

Dx&Vx CEO Kwon Kyu-Chan said, "The Argentine agreement, finalized just a month after our first meeting, once again objectively demonstrated the excellence of our technology. The agreement with the public health institution carries particular significance, having followed nearly a year of engagement, and we will do our utmost to build on this foothold in Latin America's public procurement market to secure further partnerships and licensing-out achievements."

About KRNA

KRNA is a room-temperature, long-term nucleic acid stabilization platform developed by Dx&Vx, trademarked last year under a name reflecting "Kinetic RNA". The platform applies to a wide range of nucleic acid-based modalities, including mRNA vaccines, RNA-based therapeutics, DNA vaccines, aptamers, gene therapies, and gene-editing tools. Once material transfer is complete, partners conduct their own stability testing under internal protocols — a critical validation step toward a potential license-out agreement.

SOURCE Dx&Vx