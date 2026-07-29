Dymium Unveils GhostAI, the First Secure AI Gateway to Govern Every Layer of AI Risk

Brings contextual, real-time enforcement across Models, Context, Tools, and Data through a single unified policy engine, so enterprises can move at the speed of AI

LOS GATOS, Calif., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dymium, a secure AI infrastructure company, today unveiled GhostAI, the first Secure AI Gateway to govern the entire enterprise AI risk surface — Models, Context, Tools, and Data (MCTD) — through a single, unified policy engine. With GhostAI, organizations no longer have to choose between accelerating AI adoption and protecting sensitive data. Security and compliance are automatically applied across every AI interaction, allowing teams to innovate faster.

The Enterprise AI Dilemma

AI adoption is outpacing AI security. According to DigiCert's 2026 AI Trust Outlook, 78% of organizations have already experienced AI-related security incidents or identified AI-related vulnerabilities. McKinsey's State of AI Trust in 2026 found that nearly two-thirds of organizations cite security and risk concerns as the top barrier to scaling agentic AI, ahead of regulation. As organizations adopt more AI tools, many existing security controls are designed for files, networks, and applications and provide limited visibility into prompts, model responses, agent actions, and retrieved context.

No single AI model is best for every task. Most enterprises already use a mix of public and private models, along with general-purpose and specialized models, and the ecosystem is only growing. At the same time, a vendor's promise not to train on your data is a contract term, not a security control. Organizations need a way to apply consistent security, policy, and shared memory across every model an organization uses. GhostAI addresses that gap.

Secure Enablement in Practice

GhostAI gives enterprises a governed path to AI without forcing teams to abandon the models, assistants, and workflows they already prefer. As a Secure AI Gateway, it sits between enterprise data and the AI models, tools, and agents that seek to access it — brokering every interaction, applying policy in real time, protecting sensitive information, and logging activity. Teams access approved AI capabilities through GhostAI's portal and supported integrations, giving security teams centralized visibility and fine-grained control while employees keep using AI for real work.

GhostAI launches with support for the highest-impact ways enterprises are adopting AI today, including:

Secure Chat — Employees work with leading AI models on real business content, with sensitive data automatically protected in both prompts and responses.

— Employees work with leading AI models on real business content, with sensitive data automatically protected in both prompts and responses. Secure Coding — Development teams use AI assistants without exposing proprietary source code, credentials, or intellectual property.

— Development teams use AI assistants without exposing proprietary source code, credentials, or intellectual property. Secure Agents & Workflows — Autonomous agents operate within enforced guardrails, with every action, tool call, and data access logged and governed.

Across all of these use cases, secure collaboration through shared memory allows teams to share AI conversations, context, and organizational memory across colleagues, projects, and models, while enforcing the same access policies wherever that knowledge travels. This enables organizations to treat AI as a shared, governed resource rather than a collection of individual productivity tools.

"Like every company, we want our team using AI on real work — engineering designs, customer projects, operational data — but as an energy infrastructure company, we can't afford a single leak of customer or system information," said Paul Wilkinson, CEO of Energy Security Inc. "GhostAI removed that tradeoff. Our teams share AI conversations and project context across the company through secure shared memory, nobody starts from a blank slate, and every piece of it stays under our policies. We didn't have to slow down to stay safe — we sped up."

One Policy Engine for the Full Risk Surface

As every AI interaction passes through the Gateway, GhostAI identifies sensitive information, including names, account numbers, credentials, and proprietary data, and replaces it with secure tokens before it ever reaches a model. When the response comes back, authorized users see the original data restored seamlessly. Employees and agents get the full value of AI, while sensitive data covered by policy never reaches the model in its original form.

GhostAI applies this protection, alongside policy-based masking, filtering, and auditing, across all four layers where enterprise AI risk lives:

Models — Intelligent secure routing. Requests are routed across 800+ public and private models based on data sensitivity, with PII redacted before it ever reaches an external LLM. This gives enterprises the freedom to use the best model for every task under one set of policies.

Requests are routed across 800+ public and private models based on data sensitivity, with PII redacted before it ever reaches an external LLM. This gives enterprises the freedom to use the best model for every task under one set of policies. Context — Secure shared memory. GhostAI turns AI memory into a governed enterprise asset. Conversations, project context, organizational knowledge, and RAG embeddings are secured, monitored, and shareable across teams, agents, and models. Institutional knowledge compounds instead of being locked in individual chat histories, and every piece of it stays under policy.

GhostAI turns AI memory into a governed enterprise asset. Conversations, project context, organizational knowledge, and RAG embeddings are secured, monitored, and shareable across teams, agents, and models. Institutional knowledge compounds instead of being locked in individual chat histories, and every piece of it stays under policy. Tools — Secure tool and MCP governance. MCP interactions and API calls are brought into the same unified governance framework, giving every tool call and data operation a complete audit trail.

MCP interactions and API calls are brought into the same unified governance framework, giving every tool call and data operation a complete audit trail. Data — Real-time data access where the data lives. Built on Dymium's zero-copy architecture, GhostAI connects AI systems to live enterprise data without replicating or staging it. Identity- and context-aware policies are applied at the moment of access, meaning sensitive data is redacted, masked, or tokenized before it ever reaches an AI model.

GhostAI's four-layer control plane is architected as a unified policy engine from day one, not four bolted-together products. That keeps enforcement consistent across models, context, tools, and data. Security teams can enforce policy in minutes rather than months, and extend it automatically as new models, tools, and agents emerge. The same policy layer supports compliance and risk-management efforts across frameworks such as HIPAA, GDPR, the EU AI Act, SOC 2, and the NIST AI Risk Management Framework, while providing a complete audit trail across governed AI interactions.

Built on Proven Architecture

GhostAI is built on Dymium's zero-copy, context-aware data access architecture, which applies identity-, role-, and context-based policies at the moment data is accessed, regardless of who or what is requesting it. Dymium calls this approach contextual governance: policy that travels with every AI interaction, across every model, tool, and data source. A single policy layer centralizes the organization's AI risk posture, helping translate complex regulatory requirements into enforceable policies across access points, data types, models, tools, and workflows.

"AI shouldn't force organizations to choose between moving faster and maintaining control. The enterprises that win will be the ones that innovate quickly without compromising trust," said Denzil Wessels, Founder and CEO of Dymium. "GhostAI flips AI governance from a blocker into an accelerator. With governance enforced at every layer — models, context, tools, and data — organizations can embrace what's next with confidence instead of caution."

"AI shouldn't become a direct path to an organization's most sensitive information. Just as security proxies transformed how enterprises safely accessed the web, AI requires a governance layer between enterprise data and the models, tools, and agents that interact with it," said Andrew Case, Director of Research at Volexity and Dymium advisor. "By treating AI governance as architecture rather than a collection of point solutions, Dymium is giving organizations the confidence to embrace AI without compromising security."

Availability

GhostAI is available today through Dymium's Early Access Program, open to enterprises in financial services, healthcare, and other regulated industries, as well as any organization seeking to protect intellectual property or sensitive data.

To learn more and apply, visit dymium.io.

About Dymium

Dymium is a secure AI infrastructure company built for the enterprise AI era. Today's challenge isn't whether employees will use AI; it's how organizations support them to use it safely, without leaking sensitive data. Dymium provides intelligent AI infrastructure that builds contextual governance and security into every layer, giving organizations the confidence to move at full speed with compliance built in.

For more information, visit dymium.io or follow the company on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Dymium