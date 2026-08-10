Dyna Robotics unveils DYNA-2 World-Action Model, demonstrating first true scaling law in robotics powered entirely by human data

DYNA-2 is the first robot foundation model pre-trained on over 1 millions hours of egocentric human video – roughly 170 years of continuous waking experience – and establishes a new scaling axis for physical AI by training on pure video instead of scarce action data.

Groundbreaking cross-embodiment transfer across stationary robot arms, humanoid prototypes, and dexterous robotic hands eliminates training bottlenecks and paves a clear path toward 10 million hours of training data – enabling robots to master new physical tasks with just hours of local fine-tuning and delivering zero-shot production-level performance.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dyna Robotics today announced DYNA-2, its flagship World-Action Model (WAM) and the first robot foundation model trained on over 1 million hours of data – equivalent to 170 years of continuous waking experience.

Powered entirely by human egocentric video, DYNA-2 is based on foundational research that demonstrates the first human-to-robot scaling law for robotics, proving that robot performance improves smoothly and predictably with every added hour of human data, without hitting plateaus. This is a paradigm shift for robotic foundation models; by training on video data alone rather than scarce action data or manual teleoperation, Dyna Robotics has discovered a new scaling axis for physical AI, showing that robotics can bypass its greatest bottleneck – scarce, hand-collected teleoperation data – by using video datasets to predictably scale capabilities.

Dyna Robotics' robots, powered by its previous DYNA-1 model, are already deployed in production in high-demand environments like hotels, restaurants, and laundromats. DYNA-2 is a major step forward in making production-grade, autonomous robots commercially-viable. In high-precision manufacturing tasks, DYNA-2 increased task success rates from 20% to 80–90% purely through pre-training scale, without requiring any changes to post-training data. DYNA-2 enables zero-shot performance at production-level speeds and quality across new deployment sites.

Action data has long choked generalist robotics; collecting physical teleoperation data manually is expensive, slow, and unscalable. DYNA-2 bypasses this bottleneck by establishing a cross-embodiment transfer scaling law. Pre-trained on 1 million hours of human video using a dual next-frame and next-action world-modeling architecture, DYNA-2 enables physical intuition and spatial reasoning gained from human motion to transfer directly to robot hardware, even without seeing a single frame of robot data in pre-training. This dramatically lowers the barrier to training robots on new tasks.

"For years, generalist robotics has been choked by a data bottleneck: collecting physical teleoperation data manually simply cannot scale to general intelligence," said Dyna Robotics co-founder Jason Ma. "Action data is scarce, but video is everywhere, and with DYNA-2, we showed that physical intuition doesn't require millions of hours of training on a robot arm – it can be learned directly from human video. By building a World-Action Model that imagines how the physical world moves before taking action, we give robots spatial reasoning and contact physics that traditional vision-language models simply lack and show that physical AI can scale smoothly and predictably, unlocking commercial-grade automation far faster than previously thought possible."

Production-grade performance in hours

DYNA-2 can be quickly adapted to perform tasks on many different robot platforms with just a few hours of local fine-tuning:

Aggregated over 15 benchmark tasks, DYNA-2 policies pre-trained with more human data consistently performed better

In one case, with just 13 minutes of data, DYNA-2 could command a pair of five-fingered robot hands to twist open a bottle cap

Significant performance increases versus Vision-Language-Action models

DYNA-2 shifts the foundation model architecture from Vision-Language-Action (VLA) adaptations to a native WAM built on video generation. In head-to-head physical evaluations against DYNA-1, Dyna Robotics' VLA model, under matched training steps and datasets, DYNA-2 demonstrated decisive control and task resilience advantages:

DYNA-2 successfully completed tasks 1.55 times more than DYNA-1 in real-world evaluations. At a customer deployment, DYNA-2 achieved 87% pass rate while DYNA-1 achieved only 46% pass rate.

DYNA-2 is able to recover from physical disturbances without human intervention when completing tasks requiring dexterous manipulation like chopping food and clearing workspaces, compared to the VLA baseline which failed in a single loop and required manual intervention to recover.

DYNA-2's video co-training algorithm improved scores by 133% on instruction-following tasks where robots must perform distinct motions based on user-provided commands

About Dyna Robotics

Dyna Robotics makes general-purpose robots powered by a proprietary embodied AI foundation model that generalizes and self-improves across varied environments with commercial-grade performance. Dyna's robots have been deployed at customers across multiple industries. Dyna Robotics was founded by repeat founders Lindon Gao and York Yang, who sold Caper AI for $350 million, and former DeepMind research scientist Jason Ma. The company is backed by top investors, including CRV and First Round. Learn more at dyna.co.

SOURCE DYNA Robotics