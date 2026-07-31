Dynadot Publishes Quarterly Domain Intelligence Report for Q1, 2026

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynadot, an ICANN-accredited and privately owned domain registrar, published Domain Intelligence Report: Q1 2026. To read the report please follow this link.

This report examines what moved in the domain market last quarter, drawing on exclusive Dynadot platform data alongside a survey of domain industry participants conducted in April 2026.

Readers will learn which top-level domains gained and lost ground, how regional demand is shifting, where investor and retail buying diverged, and how acquisition channels are changing. Registrations grew 40% year over year, but .com remained #1, .digital climbed from rank #56 into the top 10 while several previously prominent extensions fell more than 97%. Asia held roughly half of all registrations yet grew only 5%, while South America grew 269% from a smaller base.

For domain investors or anyone interested in the domain industry, this report is designed to help in deciding which extensions to hold, where to build, or what inventory to carry.

Survey findings in the report are presented as directional sentiment rather than a representative sample, and platform figures are indexed against a prior-year baseline so trends are readable without raw counts.

About Dynadot

Dynadot is an ICANN-accredited domain name registrar and domain marketplace founded in 2002 in San Mateo, California. Dynadot offers domain registration across 800+ of top-level domains, along with an aftermarket marketplace, website building and email service. The company also operates NameClub and tiny.BIO, a premium domain marketplace for brandable names.

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Dynadot Inc.

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SOURCE Dynadot Inc.