Dynamic Quest Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification With a Perfect Score on Its First Assessment

Greensboro managed IT and security provider passes the full 110-control CMMC Level 2 assessment with zero findings, giving defense contractors that handle Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) a certified environment to build on before third-party CMMC certification becomes mandatory in November 2026.

GREENSBORO, N.C., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Quest, a managed IT, cloud, and cybersecurity provider serving enterprises and mid-sized businesses, today announced it has earned Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 certification. The company passed its assessment on the first attempt with a perfect score of 110 and zero findings, placing it among the small number of organizations certified to CMMC Level 2.

John Guillaume, President & Chief Executive Officer of Dynamic Quest.

CMMC Level 2 measures an organization against the full set of 110 security requirements in NIST Special Publication 800-171, the federal standard for protecting CUI across the defense supply chain. Anyone can verify Dynamic Quest's certified status in the Department of Defense's Supplier Performance Risk System (SPRS).

Forvis Mazars, one of the first six authorized CMMC Third-Party Assessment Organizations (C3PAOs) in the country, performed the assessment, with independent CMMC advisory and preparation support from Kratos.

A certification gap the defense industrial base can no longer defer

The Department of Defense's final acquisition rule, effective November 10, 2025, writes CMMC requirements directly into defense contracts. Beginning November 10, 2026, third-party CMMC Level 2 certification becomes mandatory for new and renewing contracts involving CUI, so contractors without it risk losing that work.

The supply of certified help is far behind the need. Roughly 80,000 defense contractors will need CMMC Level 2, yet only 1% consider themselves fully prepared, according to the 2025 State of the Defense Industrial Base report (CyberSheath / Merrill Research).

What Dynamic Quest's certification means for contractors

Defense contractors that run on a Dynamic Quest managed environment operate on security controls already certified to CMMC Level 2. Rather than starting from zero, those clients can inherit or share certified infrastructure and security controls, documented evidence, and compliance-aligned tools that speed their own certification ahead of the November 2026 third-party requirement. Defense contractors evaluating their own CMMC path can contact Dynamic Quest at [email protected] or visit https://www.dynamicquest.com/cmmc.

"We invested in the certification because we knew it would be difficult for most defense contractors to achieve certification by November and the fastest, most credible way for us to help them is to have walked the entire 110-control path ourselves, first. Our perfect score on our first attempt is indicative of what clients should expect of the foundation they're building on." said John Guillaume, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dynamic Quest.

"CMMC Level 2 is a rigorous, evidence-driven assessment and there is nowhere to hide across the 110 controls," said Martin Capurro, Chief Technology Officer of Dynamic Quest. "Our environment was engineered from the ground up with FedRAMP-aligned components that can be leveraged by defense contractors ensuring their compliance and faster readiness."

About Dynamic Quest

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, Dynamic Quest is an award-winning managed service provider delivering managed IT, hosted cloud, and cybersecurity to commercial and government-focused mid-sized businesses throughout the US. With more than 100 accredited engineers and 24x7x365 support, Dynamic Quest helps organizations stay secure and compliant. The company maintains offices in Greensboro, North Carolina; Jacksonville, Florida; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Learn more at dynamicquest.com.

Media Contact

Caitlin Clark-Zigmond

Vice President, Marketing, Dynamic Quest

[email protected] • 908.332.2524

Sources

CMMC contract timeline and Phase 2 (Nov 10, 2026) mandatory third-party certification: DoD 48 CFR DFARS final rule, published Sept. 10, 2025, effective Nov. 10, 2025. Certified organization counts (~1,042 to date; ~178 new Level 2 certificates in March 2026) and C3PAO count (roughly 100 authorized): Cyber AB Town Hall reporting, February to March 2026. Readiness figure (1% fully prepared, down from 4%): 2025 State of the Defense Industrial Base report (CyberSheath / Merrill Research). CMMC Level 2 = 110 controls aligned to NIST SP 800-171.

SOURCE Dynamic Quest, LLC