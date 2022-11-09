E-learning Market Size in the UK to Grow by USD 11.57 Bn, Adobe inc. and City & Guilds Group Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Nov 09, 2022, 05:30 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The e-learning market size in the UK is set to grow by USD 11.57 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.27% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- What are the major trends in the market?
The increase in the adoption of microlearning is a major trend in the market.
- What is the year-over-year growth rate of the e-learning market in the UK in 2022?
The year-over-year growth rate of the e-learning market in the UK in 2022 is 14.7%.
- Is the market concentrated or fragmented?
The e-learning market in the UK is fragmented.
- What is the parent market of the e-learning market in the UK?
The global education services market is the parent market of the e-learning market in the UK.
E-learning Market in the UK 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
Adobe Inc., City & Guilds Group, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Corp., Day One Technologies Ltd., John Wiley & Sons Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., McGraw Hill, SAP SE, Skillsoft Ltd., First Media Solutions Ltd., Learning Pool, Learning Technologies Group Plc, Looop Online Ltd., Sponge Group Holdings Ltd., Thoma Bravo LP, Totara Learning Solutions Ltd., Virtual College Ltd., Walkgrove Ltd., and WillowDNA are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- Adobe Inc. - The company offers e-learning solutions where one can speed up course creation using automated branching and by copying the appearance and style of one object and applying it to another.
- City & Guilds Group - The company offers e-learning solutions that provide a comprehensive look at the concepts and processes of developing, creating, and implementing a successful e-learning program.
- Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. - The company offers e-learning solutions that provide people with virtual and in-person instructor-led training sessions, e-learning, and playlists that work for organizations of all sizes.
- D2L Corp. - The company offers e-learning solutions that combine tools, services, and support one needs to deliver a best-in-class teaching and learning experience for academic staff and students.
- Day One Technologies Ltd. - The company offers e-learning solutions that make it possible for users to create engaging, impactful e-learning content so that anyone can quickly share their knowledge and skills with their organization.
This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and latest developments.
E-learning Market in the UK 2022-2026: Segmentation
- Product
- Packaged Content: The packaged content segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The packaged content segment comprises simulations, e-books, and various videos for e-learning. Vendors provide customized learning materials based on the requirements of end-users. Institutions and organizations prefer packaged content over traditional printed textbooks owing to cost benefits and improved access to a wide range of learning materials. Such benefits will drive the e-learning market growth in the UK during the forecast period.
- Solutions
- End-user
- K-12
- Higher Education
- Corporate
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report
E-learning Market in the UK 2022-2026: Scope
The e-learning market in the UK report covers the following areas:
- E-learning Market in the UK Size
- E-learning Market in the UK Trends
- E-learning Market in the UK Industry Analysis
The learning process enhancements in the academic sector, rise in cost-effective content development, and reduced infrastructural and additional costs will offer immense growth opportunities. However, rising in-house content development, rising adoption of open-source solutions, and issues regarding credentials earned through e-learning are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.
For multiple report purchases, Subscribe to our Basic Plan
E-learning Market in the UK 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist e-learning market growth in the UK during the next five years
- Estimation of the e-learning market size in the UK and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the e-learning market across the UK
- Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of e-learning market vendors in the UK
Related Reports
E-learning Courses Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The digitization of learning processes is driving market growth. Classrooms powered with adaptive learning technology encourage students to explore knowledge through interactive learning. Adaptive learning technology encompasses educational aspects derived from various fields of study, including education, brain science, computer science, and psychology.
Self-paced E-learning Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: Assessments of self-paced e-learning courses are driving market growth. Assessments of self-paced e-learning courses help in evaluating the level of proficiency of learners. They also aid in building the learner's awareness about their progress in learning a subject or concept.
|
E-learning Market In The UK Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.27%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 11.57 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
14.7
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Adobe Inc., City & Guilds Group, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Corp., Day One Technologies Ltd., John Wiley & Sons Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., McGraw Hill, SAP SE, Skillsoft Ltd., First Media Solutions Ltd., Learning Pool, Learning Technologies Group Plc, Looop Online Ltd., Sponge Group Holdings Ltd., Thoma Bravo LP, Totara Learning Solutions Ltd., Virtual College Ltd., Walkgrove Ltd., and WillowDNA
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 07: Parent market
- Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 10: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 11: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 12: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 13: Chart on UK: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on UK: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 21: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 22: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 23: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Packaged content - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Packaged content - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Packaged content - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Packaged content - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Packaged content - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Solutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Solutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Solutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Solutions - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Solutions - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 35: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 37: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 6.3 K-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 39: Chart on K-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Data Table on K-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: Chart on K-12 - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 42: Data Table on K-12 - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Higher education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Higher education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Higher education - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Higher education - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Corporate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Corporate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Corporate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Corporate - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Corporate - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 51: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
7 Customer Landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 52: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 53: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 54: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 55: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 56: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 57: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 58: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Adobe Inc.
- Exhibit 59: Adobe Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 60: Adobe Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 61: Adobe Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 62: Adobe Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 63: Adobe Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.4 City and Guilds Group
- Exhibit 64: City and Guilds Group - Overview
- Exhibit 65: City and Guilds Group - Product / Service
- Exhibit 66: City and Guilds Group - Key offerings
- 10.5 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.
- Exhibit 67: Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 69: Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.6 D2L Corp.
- Exhibit 70: D2L Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 71: D2L Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 72: D2L Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 73: D2L Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.7 Day One Technologies Ltd.
- Exhibit 74: Day One Technologies Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 75: Day One Technologies Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 76: Day One Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.8 John Wiley and Sons Inc.
- Exhibit 77: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 78: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 79: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 80: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.9 JPMorgan Chase and Co.
- Exhibit 81: JPMorgan Chase and Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 82: JPMorgan Chase and Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 83: JPMorgan Chase and Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 84: JPMorgan Chase and Co. - Segment focus
- 10.10 McGraw Hill
- Exhibit 85: McGraw Hill - Overview
- Exhibit 86: McGraw Hill - Product / Service
- Exhibit 87: McGraw Hill - Key offerings
- 10.11 SAP SE
- Exhibit 88: SAP SE - Overview
- Exhibit 89: SAP SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 90: SAP SE - Key news
- Exhibit 91: SAP SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 92: SAP SE - Segment focus
- 10.12 Skillsoft Ltd.
- Exhibit 93: Skillsoft Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 94: Skillsoft Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 95: Skillsoft Ltd. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 96: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 97: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 98: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 99: Research methodology
- Exhibit 100: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 101: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 102: List of abbreviations
About Us
