E-learning Market to grow by USD 147.79 billion through 2025|Impacts of Drivers and Challenges|Technavio

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?

Higher education is the leading segment in the market.

Higher education is the leading segment in the market.

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 16%.

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 16%.

Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, Instructure Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Pearson Plc, Skillsoft Ltd., and Thomson Reuters Corp. are the top players in the market.

Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, Instructure Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Pearson Plc, Skillsoft Ltd., and Thomson Reuters Corp. are the top players in the market.

The market is driven by the rising adoption of gamification. However, the increase in the development of in-house content will impede the market growth.

The market is driven by the rising adoption of gamification. However, the increase in the development of in-house content will impede the market growth.

34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, Instructure Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Pearson Plc, Skillsoft Ltd., and Thomson Reuters Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the rising adoption of gamification will offer immense growth opportunities, the increase in the development of in-house content is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this e-learning market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

E-learning Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

E-learning Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Higher Education



Corporate



K12

Geographic

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

E-learning Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The e-learning market report covers the following areas:

E-learning Market Size

E-learning Market Trends

E-learning Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the adoption of microlearning as one of the prime reasons driving the E-learning Market growth during the next few years.

E-learning Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist e-learning market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the e-learning market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the e-learning market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of e-learning market vendors

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Education services market

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Operations

2.2.2.1 Pitching and profiling

2.2.2.2 Resourcing and communicating

2.2.2.3 Delivery and support

2.2.2.4 Connecting and innovating

2.2.3 Marketing and sales

2.2.4 Support activities

2.2.5 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Higher education

Corporate

K12

Higher education was the largest segment of the market in 2020 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2025, growing faster than the overall market. It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of over 18% between 2020 and 2025.

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 18: Higher education - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Corporate - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Corporate - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 20: Corporate - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 K12 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: K12 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 22: K12 - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

7. Geographic Landscape

The regions covered in the report are:

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

North America was the largest region of the market in 2020 and would continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2025. It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 17% between 2020 and 2025, which is faster than the overall market.

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Learning process enhancements in academic sector

8.1.2 Rise in cost-effective content development

8.1.3 Rising student engagement in classrooms through gamification

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Growing in-house content development

8.2.2 Rising adoption of open source solutions

8.2.3 Increasing credential issues

Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increase in adoption of microlearning

8.3.2 Increase in cloud computing solutions for academic sector

8.3.3 Rise of Industry 4.0

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor Landscape

Analysis of Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.2 Landscape disruption

Techanavio's Analysis on the impact of Disruption Threats by comparing Disruptive sources and Factors driving disruption

Exhibit 47: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive landscape

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Adobe Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.4 Articulate Global Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.5 Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.6 Cisco Systems Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.7 City and Guilds Group

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.8 Instructure Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.9 John Wiley and Sons Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.10 Pearson Plc

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.11 Skillsoft Ltd.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.12 Thomson Reuters Corp.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Research Methodology

Validation techniques employed for market sizing

List of abbreviations

