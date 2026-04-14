E Source Opens 2026 Awards Highlighting What Works in Utility Customer Experience and Marketing

Recognition awards capture utility initiatives and measurable results, providing benchmarks for customer experience and marketing performance

HOUSTON, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- E Source today announced that submissions are now open for its 2026 awards series, recognizing excellence in utility customer experience, employee experience, and marketing. Open to electric, gas, and water utilities across the United States and Canada, the awards highlight initiatives that demonstrate measurable results and real-world impact.

The 2026 awards include the Customer and Employee Experience (CX/EX) Awards, open April 8 through June 12, and the Utility Ad Awards, open April 1 through May 15.

The CX/EX Awards recognize utilities improving residential, business, and employee experience through initiatives such as billing and payment improvements, digital experience enhancements, and customer engagement programs. The awards also include a Small Utility Excellence Award for organizations serving 300,000 customers or fewer.

The Utility Ad Awards recognize effective utility marketing and communications campaigns, evaluated on strategy, messaging, creativity, and measurable performance across areas such as energy efficiency, electrification, safety, and customer engagement.

Utilities are investing heavily in customer experience and marketing but often lack visibility into what is delivering results. The E Source awards address this gap by capturing initiatives and turning them into shared insight on strategies, budgets, and performance across utilities.

"These awards give the industry visibility into how utilities are improving customer journeys, allocating budgets, and driving measurable participation and engagement," said Filomena Gogel, Head of Research & Analytics at E Source. "By recognizing initiatives and results, these awards help utilities evaluate and adopt proven strategies with greater confidence."

Learn more and submit entries for the CX/EX Awards by June 12 at www.esource.com/customer-and-employee-experience-awards and for the Utility Ad Awards by May 15 at https://www.esource.com/utility-ad-awards.

About E Source

E Source is a research, consulting, and data science company focused on the North American utility industry. It helps utilities improve customer service, optimize grid performance, and strengthen operations through benchmarking, analytics, and industry expertise. E Source brings clarity to utility challenges by translating data and proven practices into actionable insights that support better decisions and measurable results. Learn more at www.esource.com.

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