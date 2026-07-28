e4n Builds Momentum as It Expands Its U.S. MSP Platform

Operator-led, AI-powered, and patient by design: a platform built by people who have run MSP roll-ups from the inside, and know that this is, above all, a people business.

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Every founder who has built a successful managed services business eventually faces the same question: what happens next, and who do I trust with it?

e4n was created to offer a genuinely different answer to that question. It is an operator-led platform building an AI-powered MSP and MSSP group across the U.S., founded and led by executives who have spent their careers scaling global technology services businesses. Backed by committed long-term capital, the founding team brings decades of experience leading such businesses, completing acquisitions, integrating teams, and scaling operations across multiple markets.

"We are operators first, and this is, before anything, a people business," said Hervé Tessler, Co-Founder and CEO of e4n. "The people are what make everything we do successful. We are not here to disrupt the businesses we partner with, we are here to support them and help them reach their next stage, so they can grow faster."

That philosophy shapes how e4n operates. Rather than changing what already makes a business successful, e4n preserves its teams, brand, customer relationships, and momentum. On top of that, it brings the kind of support a founder rarely has the time to build alone: hands-on operational help, shared back-office functions, strong vendor and procurement leverage, M&A execution, and a network of fellow operators to learn from. It also brings practical AI and automation to improve service delivery, productivity, reporting, and scalability, along with cybersecurity resources to strengthen MSSP capabilities and capture growing customer demand.

AI is central to how e4n operates and creates value. It powers service delivery, operations, reporting, cybersecurity, and internal workflows, and stands as a growing offering for customers in its own right. For customers, this means better outcomes; for the business, higher productivity, engineers freed for the work that matters most, and operations built to scale.

A platform already in motion

This is not the team's first time building in this space. e4n's founders have spent years acquiring and integrating technology services businesses, the experience that shaped e4n's entire playbook.

"We have been through this before" said Tessler. "The lesson was the same every time: the successful stories in this sector are the ones that protect the people and the customers, and integrate with discipline instead of disruption. We are building e4n around that lesson from the start."

In May 2026, e4n established its first platform through a strategic investment in Katalyst, a technology services provider serving mid-market organizations across cloud, cybersecurity, infrastructure, and managed services. Just two months later, e4n supported Katalyst in completing its first tuck-in, welcoming Layer27. Layer27 brings complementary capabilities to Katalyst, including deep Microsoft expertise, strong technical talent, advanced AI readiness, and an established position in the healthcare sector. The two companies also share a longstanding relationship, providing a solid foundation for integration and continued growth.

"Our ambition is not to build the biggest platform. It is to build the best one," said Hervé Tessler, Co-Founder and CEO of e4n. "Every company that joins our platform should enhance our capabilities, create more value for customers, and preserve the entrepreneurial culture that made it successful. Layer27 is an excellent example of that approach."

e4n is currently pursuing several additional acquisitions and plans to keep expanding its U.S. platform through selective partnerships with founder-led MSP and MSSP businesses that share its focus on customer outcomes, innovation, and long-term value creation.

ABOUT E4N

e4n is an operator-led company building the leading AI-powered MSP group serving the U.S. mid-market. e4n partners with high-quality, founder-led technology services businesses and supports them with strategic leadership, operational expertise, M&A execution, commercial acceleration, and AI-driven transformation.

Contact: [email protected]

For more information, visit www.e4ngroup.com.

SOURCE e4n