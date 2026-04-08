E8 Markets Announces Docu-Reality Pilot Featuring Rags-to-Riches Entrepreneurs and the Remote Work Opportunity Driving Their Progress

The Pilot Episode Follows Tom Gibbs and The 3 Secrets Behind His Rise from Small-Town Web Designer to Multi-Six-Figure Entrepreneur

DALLAS, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- E8 Markets announced the launch of a new Docu-reality series pilot aimed at people searching for alternative income opportunities in an economy where job security and even career stability are in rapid decline.

With AI expected to affect nearly 40% of jobs globally, U.S. median employee tenure down to 3.9 years, and the typical first-time homebuyer now 40, more people are looking for skill-based ways to create income without burning through their limited startup capital.

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This pressure has fueled what E8 CEO Dylan Elchami is calling the escape economy: a culture of betting apps, hype-driven speculation, and high-pressure broker environments that sell false hope to people who just want a way to create a more secure income working remotely.

At the center of the pilot is E8's SimFi™ trading environment, which the company positions as a more trustworthy alternative for aspiring remote entrepreneurs who are curious about trading but put off by scammy promises and gotcha-style broker platforms.

Instead of asking people to risk their own money, the E8 SimF™i environment gives participants room to build an income-earning skill, trade with simulated capital, and earn performance-based payouts in exchange for their trading data, under E8's development guardrails.

"We wanted to give ordinary people the opportunity to learn a skill that empowered them to work anywhere and earn real money," said E8 CEO Dylan Elchami. "E8 is designed for people who have very little startup capital and are excited but also intimidated by the idea of trading the financial markets."

The show's pilot episode features Tom Gibbs, one of E8's record payout earners, but Gibbs' story begins well before his $377k+ in earnings, revealing how he evolved as a trader and as a person.

"My experience with trading so far has been challenging," Gibbs said. "A lot of downs, a lot of ups, and I think it's probably made me grow as a person more than anything I've ever done before."

Rather than frame Gibbs's result as a standalone milestone, the pilot traces three conditions E8 says shaped his story from his first $414.94 payout to more than $377k+ in earnings. The E8 platform is designed to do three things:

Better Decision-Making Skills

Learning with Simulated Capital

Skill Mastery Before Big Payout

The Docu-reality series calls these "The Three Levers," and they're essential to everyone who wants to trade the financial markets without risking their own capital and to earn payouts while mastering an income-earning skill.

For Gibbs, the story started with a search for something meaningful after the illness and loss of a close friend changed how he thought about time and work.

"I was trying to find something that I was really passionate about," Gibbs said. "I got that real sense of urgency to actually pursue something meaningful."

According to E8, the first lever in Gibbs's development was what the company calls the SimFi Performance Factor™. Over time, Gibbs said he became more patient, more selective, and more disciplined because of his work inside the E8 Platform.

"I think after a while, you have to kind of just accept that you can't force things and rush things," Gibbs said. "Once I'd relieved that pressure, I think that, plus the experience, the patience just kind of came naturally."

The second lever was SimFi Capital Advantage™ . E8 said that once Gibbs was trading better, access to more simulated capital gave him room to manage risk smartly and grow his income.

The third lever was repetition across multiple accounts. E8 equates this to reps in a gym where improvement comes from repeating the same skill in the right environment. In Gibbs's case, trading with 21 accounts gave him the chance to practice disciplined decision-making without risking his own capital. The company says that is where the SimFi™ Ecosystem becomes a training ground where skills can build gradually and payouts can compound.

More "reps" within multiple accounts accelerated Gibbs's results once the first two levers were in place. This kind of practice is nearly impossible inside traditional broker environments, especially for people without tens of thousands in capital.

"No one should have to blow $5,000 on a broker with little or no guidance or assurance of future success," said E8 CEO. "With our platform, any trader can start with as little as $36 in enrollment fees, get access to $5,000 in simulated capital, and gradually build their own success story as they learn."

E8 said Gibbs earned approximately $377,000 in company performance-based payouts issued under program terms after he passed initial evaluations, called "SimFi™ Challenges."

The Docu-reality pilot is part of a broader E8 initiative that includes documentary content, trader case studies, and new participation pathways built around the same kind of structured environment that made Gibbs and their other top earners a success.

The Pilot has been in production for months and will officially release on April 20th, 2026.

For a preview of Gibbs' full story, visit his biography page or join the Gibbs Club with E8 Markets loyalty discount code: GIBBS.

About E8 Markets

E8 Markets is a SaaS educational simulation platform for financial markets. Through its SimFi™-driven ecosystem, E8 combines live market data, simulated capital, structured challenge and performance programs, trader-performance telemetry, community, and a continuous education loop designed to help traders review, reset, and refine behavior over time. Built as a training-ground experience for Forex, Futures, and Crypto, the platform helps traders develop discipline, consistency, and stronger decision-making without putting live capital or margin at risk. Eligible participants may receive discretionary, performance-based payouts under program terms, subject to E8's acceptance and licensing of performance data. E8 is not a broker and does not accept margin or deposits.

Important Disclosure: Tom Gibbs's experience reflects one participant case study under E8 Markets program rules and does not, standing alone, describe or predict what other participants may achieve. Individual outcomes vary materially based on participant skill, consistency, market conditions, risk management, compliance with program rules, eligibility, and E8 Markets' acceptance and licensing of performance data.

E8 Markets operates a SaaS educational simulation platform. Enrollment fees purchase access to an educational simulation and assessment; they do not purchase live capital, a brokerage account, a commodity interest, a security, or any investment opportunity. Any payouts referenced in this release are discretionary incentive disbursements under program terms, not trading profits, investment returns, or guaranteed earnings. No representation is made that any participant will achieve results similar to those described herein.

All trading activity referenced in this release occurred in a simulated environment. Hypothetical or simulated performance has inherent limitations and does not represent actual trading; results may differ materially in live market conditions. Nothing in this release is investment advice, financial advice, or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any security, commodity interest, or other financial instrument. E8 Markets is not a broker and does not accept deposits or margin.

The GIBBS loyalty discount code is valid only for eligible purchases completed from April 7, 2026 through May 7, 2026, subject to applicable promotion terms and program terms.

SOURCE E8 Funding LLC