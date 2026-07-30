Eagleview Unifies Insurance and Commercial Businesses Under Patrick Gill to Expand AI-Powered Property Intelligence Across Industries

Leadership appointment aligns insurance and commercial businesses to accelerate innovation, simplify customer engagement, and expand AI-powered property intelligence solutions across industries.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagleview, a leading provider of aerial imagery, property intelligence and geospatial technology, today announced the appointment of Patrick Gill as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Insurance & Commercial Solutions (ICS).

Patrick Gill, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Insurance & Commercial Solutions (ICS).

In this expanded leadership role, Gill will oversee Eagleview's combined Insurance and Commercial & Industrial businesses, bringing together two complementary organizations under a unified strategy focused on accelerating growth, expanding customer value, and strengthening Eagleview's leadership across property intelligence markets.

Gill will report directly to Eagleview Chief Executive Officer Piers Dormeyer and serve as a member of the company's Extended Executive Leadership Team.

"Patrick brings a rare combination of deep insurance expertise, commercial leadership and strategic vision," said Piers Dormeyer, Chief Executive Officer of Eagleview. "As our customers increasingly look for connected property intelligence across industries, bringing these businesses together under Patrick's leadership positions us to innovate faster, deepen customer relationships and unlock new opportunities for growth. With AI reshaping how organizations understand, assess and act on property data, Patrick's leadership will help accelerate the delivery of intelligent solutions that create measurable value for our customers."

As General Manager of Insurance & Commercial Solutions, Gill will be responsible for the overall strategy, commercial performance and continued expansion of Eagleview's solutions serving insurance carriers, utilities and energy companies, architects, engineers, contractors and emerging markets. He will lead the evolution of Eagleview's AI-powered property intelligence platform, helping customers transform high-resolution imagery and data into faster decisions, greater operational efficiency and new business opportunities. He will also lead initiatives focused on accelerating market differentiation, strengthening customer partnerships and expanding the company's industry-leading portfolio of imagery, property data and AI-powered insights.

Supporting the new organizational structure:

Jenna Kinsman has been appointed Vice President and Head of Insurance Solutions , reporting to Gill.

has been appointed , reporting to Gill. Dolph Newson will continue reporting to Gill as Senior Director of Utilities and Emerging Markets.

Gill brings more than two decades of leadership experience spanning marketing, strategy, consulting and business growth. Prior to assuming leadership of the Insurance & Commercial Solutions organization, he served as Chief Marketing Officer for Eagleview's Government Solutions business. Before joining Eagleview, Gill spent 13 years at Nationwide Insurance, where he served in senior leadership roles including Vice President of Brand Strategy. Earlier in his career, he held positions in management consulting at Accenture and corporate strategy at Travelocity.

Throughout his career, Gill has focused on using data, strategic partnerships and cross-functional collaboration to develop growth strategies that strengthen customer relationships and accelerate business performance. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Corporate Strategy from Southern Methodist University.

"I am energized to lead Eagleview's Insurance & Commercial Solutions organization during such an exciting time for our customers and our company," said Gill. "The combination of our Insurance and Commercial businesses creates tremendous opportunities to deliver even greater value through Eagleview's unmatched imagery, property intelligence and AI-powered technologies. By bringing together our talented teams, we'll continue helping customers solve increasingly complex challenges with trusted data, intelligent insights and innovative solutions that improve how they assess, manage and understand the built world."

Gill lives in Columbus, Ohio with his family and enjoys travel, live shows, and anything outside.

About Eagleview

Eagleview is an industry leader in geospatial intelligence (GeoAI) delivering AI-powered property intelligence solutions that enable customers across a broad range of industries to accurately explore properties and structures, identify and implement solutions today, and find tomorrow's opportunities. For more than 25 years, Eagleview has built proprietary property imaging technology earning more than 300+ patents and generating over 3.5 billion high-resolution images resulting in a library that encompasses 96% of the U.S. population. With Eagleview's trusted insights, customers can make business decisions that matter.

SOURCE Eagleview Technologies, Inc.