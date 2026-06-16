Earthlite® Unveils Intentional Wellness Brands®: A Strategic Platform for Purpose-Driven Products & Services to Expand the Impact of Global Wellbeing

VISTA, Calif., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Earthlite LLC, the world's most trusted provider of spa and wellness equipment, today announced the naming of its operating group as Intentional Wellness Brands (IWB), a purpose-driven organization focused on supporting and scaling a collection of globally recognized businesses dedicated to enhancing wellbeing and longevity.

IWB provides a solid platform empowering its current portfolio of trusted brands – Earthlite®, Living Earth Crafts®, Continuum®, and TARA® Spa Therapy -- with strategic leadership, operational resources, and long-term investment while strengthening and building on the unique identity and craftsmanship that define each brand

IWB' current brands and potential investments align with three core commitments:

Operational Excellence: Prioritizing sustainable manufacturing, craftsmanship, innovation, responsible stewardship and exceptional customer service.

Prioritizing sustainable manufacturing, craftsmanship, innovation, responsible stewardship and exceptional customer service. Human Impact: Designed to support resilience, improve longevity and health span for their target customers while also creating measurable value for employees, partners, and the communities they serve.

Designed to support resilience, improve longevity and health span for their target customers while also creating measurable value for employees, partners, and the communities they serve. Planetary Health: Sustainable and ethical business practices, using environmentally conscious materials and durable product design to support long-term global sustainability. To underscore their commitment, IWB has just completed a $1 million solar energy installation at its Vista, California headquarters, reducing operating emissions by nearly 90%.

Sustainable and ethical business practices, using environmentally conscious materials and durable product design to support long-term global sustainability.

IWB's purpose-built portfolio includes trusted businesses whose products, equipment and solutions support wellness professionals, healthcare providers, home consumers and institutions committed to healing, self-care, and improving lives.

Rod Derifield, Chief Executive Officer of Intentional Wellness Brands explains, "Our mission is to build a platform that empowers great wellness businesses to grow while preserving the authenticity and craftsmanship that made them successful in the first place. By investing with a long-term mindset and supporting our brands with strong leadership and resources, we aim to expand the impact our products and clients have on global wellbeing."

Jim Chenevey, Chief Innovation Officer of Intentional Wellness Brands adds, "Our role is to build the operational and technological foundation that allows each brand to thrive. By connecting our companies through shared capabilities, modern systems, data-driven insights, and emerging wellness technologies, we can accelerate innovation, improve customer experience, and help our teams deliver exceptional wellness solutions to the customers they serve."

Specialties of current brands in the IWB Portfolio include:

Brand Specialty Key Focus Earthlite® Massage & Spa Equipment. Incredibly durable but lightweight, premium client comfort, zero-carbon production using managed-forest hardwoods, water-based lacquers and CFC-free foams. Sustainability & Comfort Living Earth Crafts® Luxury Spa Furniture – Unmatched comfort, whisper-silent technology, green manufacturing, bespoke craftsmanship and state-of-the-art features such as acoustic resonance therapy systems and chromatherapy LED lighting. High-End Design & Innovation Continuum® Pedicure Spas Known for "plumb-free" engineering, reducing water usage. Made from eco-friendly materials. Feature: vibrating aqua massage, ergonomic foot holders, premium upholstery, portable flexibility and built-in shiatsu back massagers. Only pedicure spa brand recommended by the National Association of Eco-Friendly Salons and Spas (NAEFSS). Eco Conscious Salon Chairs TARA® Spa Therapy Ayurvedic Healing Traditions – Organic, wildcrafted, and sustainable botanicals, therapeutic purity, eco-conscious manufacturing, and integrated wellness education. Holistic Healing & Self-Care

"Intentional Wellness Brands represents a powerful opportunity to better serve the wellness industry," said Mia Kyricos, IWB Board Member and Chief Wellness Officer of Kyricos & Associates LLC, a strategic advisory firm dedicated to the business of wellness. "These brands have built deep trust with wellness professionals around the world through quality, authenticity, and purpose. By combining exceptional brands, strong leadership, and disciplined execution, IWB is building a platform capable of powering the future of wellness."

About Intentional Wellness Brands (IWB)

Intentional Wellness Brands (IWB) is the operating foundation of a collection of purpose-driven wellness businesses — including: Earthlite®, Living Earth Crafts®, Continuum®, and TARA® Spa Therapy — dedicated to enhancing global wellbeing and longevity. IWB supports its companies through leadership, shared expertise, and long-term investment, building on each brand's unique strengths while fostering sustainable growth and innovation.

For more information about Intentional Wellness Brands, please contact: [email protected] or visit intentionalwellness.com.

SOURCE Earthlite, LLC