EaseUS Partition Master Introduces One-Stop BitLocker Solution for Windows Users to Manage and Restore BitLocker Devices

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EaseUS software introduces its leading disk and partition manager software, EaseUS Partition Master, with its comprehensive BitLocker solution suite to address critical BitLocker issues on Windows and Mac computers. It delivers one-stop services for Windows and Mac users to recover forgotten BitLocker recovery keys, fix sudden BitLocker boot loops with blue screens or lockouts, and lock, unlock, enable, and disable BitLocker in its BitLocker Manager.

EaseUS Offers One-Stop Service for Addressing Growing BitLocker Encryption Issues in Its Partition Master

Unlike the Windows operating system's built-in BitLocker encryption and decryption features, EaseUS compiles 4 critical features as a one-stop service for both Windows and Mac ordinary users to resolve most BitLocker issues like an expert:

Decrypting BitLocker on Windows 11 Home (24H2 and Later)

BitLocker Key Finder - Recovering Lost or Forgotten BitLocker Recovery Keys

BitLocker Manager for Locking, Unlocking, Turning On and Turning Off BitLocker

Bootable Media with Integrated BitLocker Recovery Capacity

Unlike traditional BitLocker resolutions, including command-line utilities, Microsoft account, and other complex troubleshooting, EaseUS Partition Master simplifies these processes through its integrated toolkit, enabling all levels of Windows and Mac users to access their BitLocker devices in most BitLocker recovery scenarios.

BitLocker Manager: Empowering Windows 11 Home Users to Decrypt BitLocker

As Microsoft doesn't reveal the full capabilities of BitLocker on Windows 11 Home 24H2 and later systems, Windows 11 Home users are unable to deactivate BitLocker directly when they try to activate BitLocker through CMD or PowerShell.

EaseUS introduces BitLocker Manager in Partition Master, offering Windows 11 Home edition owners a straightforward solution to disable BitLocker directly on their PCs with BitLocker-encrypted drives. Windows Home users can control BitLocker drive encryption and secure their sensitive data without upgrading their systems to Windows Pro or higher editions.

Plus, EaseUS Partition Master with this BitLocker Manager feature simplifies BitLocker decryption tasks, making this enterprise-level security technology accessible to all Windows users, including Windows 11 Home, Pro, Enterprise, and even small businesses through its intuitive interface.

BitLocker Key Finder: Locate Lost or Forgotten BitLocker Recovery Keys Without Technical Expertise

Many Windows users can easily lose or forget their BitLocker recovery keys without a proper backup. The BitLocker Key Finder feature in EaseUS Partition Master eliminates this issue. It requires no specialized BitLocker technical knowledge, helps users locate BitLocker recovery keys from available resources, and simplifies the process to restore access to encrypted drives.

This BitLocker Key Finder protects owners' privacy and data security against permanent data loss from forgetting the BitLocker recovery key, losing a BitLocker USB, or failing to connect their Microsoft accounts.

Integrated BitLocker Expert for Locking, Unlocking, Enabling, and Disabling BitLocker

In Windows, BitLocker encryption and decryption features are distributed across 3 built-in utilities: Windows Settings, Command Prompt, and Windows PowerShell. Most Windows users report often forgetting their BitLocker recovery keys or the backup recovery file.

The BitLocker Manager integrated in EaseUS Partition Master provides a one-stop solution for most Windows users to lock, unlock, enable, disable, turn on, or turn off BitLocker without requiring any technical skills or knowledge.

Lock: Blocking reading and editing access to BitLocker-encrypted drive data; preventing unauthorized access, viewing, or modification of sensitive information.

Unlock: Authorizing reading and editing access to the BitLocker-encrypted drive.

On: Enabling BitLocker encryption for protecting a specific disk and its data.

Off: Disabling BitLocker or deactivating BitLocker, removing password protection to decrypt the target disk and its data.

Bootable Media: Resolve Critical BitLocker System Lockout Scenarios

The Bootable Media in EaseUS Partition Master is equipped with WinPE startup capabilities and the unique BitLocker Key Finder feature. This utility offers manual and automatic BitLocker password unlocking solutions to help authorized Windows users regain access to their systems while preserving data integrity.

With this, Windows users can get comprehensive solutions for critical system lockouts due to BitLocker encryption, including:

BitLocker BSOD: a BitLocker recovery blue screen, locked due to a security check, hardware change, or system update.

BitLocker Boot Loop: a BitLocker startup protection, mostly enabled on Windows 11 systems, requesting Windows users to use their 48-digit recovery key via the Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE).

Windows users can resolve these issues by creating bootable media via EaseUS Partition Master when the system requires a BitLocker recovery key during system startup or displays BitLocker-related blue screen errors.

Designed to Resolve Real-World BitLocker Challenges Around Simplicity, Security and Reliability

Data encryption has become a major digital technology for worldwide users to safeguard their privacy and data security. The BitLocker Solution Suite in EaseUS Partition Master is designed to solve industrial BitLocker issues by leveraging advanced BitLocker encryption and decryption technologies, turning complex BitLocker operations into intuitive features anyone can complete.

Whether users need to:

Enable or disable BitLocker

Lock or unlock encrypted BitLocker drives

Retrieve or find a lost BitLocker Recovery Key

Recover PC from BitLocker startup failures

Restore access to a loading PC due to BitLocker BSOD or system crashes

EaseUS Partition Master addresses these challenges through its integrated approach and unified solution, eliminating the need for multiple utilities or advnaced troubleshooting expertise.

For more information about EaseUS Partition Master and its BitLocker management features, visit https://www.easeus.com/partition-manager/epm-pro.html.

About EaseUS Software

EaseUS, founded in 2004, is a leading software provider, offering data recovery, disk management, data backup services, and multimedia solutions to worldwide users. Trusted by millions of users across more than 160 countries and regions, EaseUS commits to delivering reliable, innovative, and user-friendly solutions to help individual and business users worldwide manage and protect their digital lives with ease. For more information, please visit: https://www.easeus.com.

SOURCE EaseUS