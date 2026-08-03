East Idaho credit unions launch $100M Welcome Home housing program

Local credit unions, GoWest Foundation join forces to offer 100% financing for first-time homebuyers.

SEATAC, Washington, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, four East Idaho credit unions — Connections Credit Union, Frontier Credit Union, Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU), and Westmark Credit Union — and the GoWest Foundation announced a new way to make the dream of homeownership a reality for first-time homebuyers in East Idaho.

The newly launched East Idaho Welcome Home program offers zero-down payment financing and supports individuals and families looking to transition from renting to owning their own homes. Loan applications open August 3.

According to the National Association of Realtors, first-time homebuyers accounted for 32% of all buyers in 2023, up from 26% in 2022. Further, as home prices, interest rates and other costs continue to increase, so does the rental market, leading to multi-family and shared living situations. Nearly one in every two adults aged 18–29 currently lives with their parents — the highest level observed since the Great Depression era.

In this innovative, collaborative effort by the East Idaho credit unions, the $0 down payment program reflects a dedication to addressing the housing crisis by creating homeownership opportunities, particularly for those who may struggle to save for a down payment.

"Home ownership brings not only financial and practical stability, but it's a sense of belonging, success and opportunity," said GoWest EVP and Chief Impact Officer Sharee Adkins. "We are excited for potential first-time homebuyers in East Idaho and proud to support this incredibly important program. As housing access and affordability continue to own headlines, these credit unions are doubling down on their commitment to their local communities. This program will make a real difference."

Participating credit unions will originate 100% financed mortgages for eligible first-time homebuyers through the Welcome Home model. Unique to the program are several distinctive benefits including:

No private mortgage insurance requirement

No origination fees

Interest rate pricing comparable to conventional 30-year fixed mortgages

"At Connections Credit Union, we believe homeownership can change the future of a family and strengthen the communities we serve," said Jamie Simmons, CEO of Connections Credit Union. "This collaboration reflects the credit union philosophy of people helping people and brings our mission to life by connecting communities and members to modern financial services while empowering financial success through time-honored credit union values."

Wade Saunders, Senior Vice President of Member Lending for ICCU shared, "We're excited to partner with other credit unions in East Idaho to bring this program to life. This collaboration expands access to affordable home financing and helps more families take a meaningful step toward homeownership."

"At Frontier Credit Union, we believe everyone deserves the opportunity to achieve the dream of homeownership," added Adam Stewart, Frontier's Chief Lending Officer. "For many first-time buyers, saving for a down payment can feel like the biggest obstacle. The East Idaho Welcome Home program helps remove that barrier, giving more individuals and families the opportunity to build equity, create stability, and invest in their future. At Frontier, we're proud to partner with fellow East Idaho credit unions and the GoWest Foundation to help build stronger communities, one homeowner at a time."

"Westmark Credit Union is proud to be part of an innovative, community-focused solution addressing one of today's most pressing challenges, access to affordable housing," said Trevor Hansen, Westmark's Chief Lending & Infrastructure Officer. "Through the East Idaho Welcome Home housing program, developed in partnership with the GoWest Foundation and fellow East Idaho credit unions, we are helping create meaningful pathways from renting to homeownership. This initiative reflects the unique role credit unions play in serving diverse communities and breaking down barriers, offering zero-down payment financing, no private mortgage insurance, and no origination fees. At Westmark, we are honored to provide affordable options that empower individuals and families to achieve the dream of homeownership."

As not-for-profit financial cooperatives, these participating local-area credit unions are committed to serving Idaho by offering affordable and accessible financial solutions. East Idaho Welcome Home reflects that dedication, and through expanded guidelines, the program will allow community members who meet income and lending criteria to achieve first-time homeownership.

In addition to accessible financing, the credit unions will offer educational workshops and resources to help homebuyers understand the responsibilities of homeownership, budgeting, and maintaining financial wellness.

Interested individuals can learn more about East Idaho Welcome Home and how to apply by visiting the GoWest Foundation webpage or contacting one of the participating credit unions.

This program is made possible in part through a grant from the GoWest Foundation.

About GoWest Credit Union Foundation

GoWest Foundation works with credit unions and community partners across six states in the western United States to address pressing issues affecting the financial health of individuals and communities. Credit unions are focused on promoting economic prosperity for their members and the broader community. GoWest Foundation supports their efforts through a range of initiatives, including grants to address local challenges to workforce housing and rural access to financial services, reality fairs to teach financial skills to youth, and regional work focused on access to capital for small businesses. Find out more at GoWestFoundation.org.

Contact:

Katy Wagnon, Chief Experience Officer

509.499.3929

[email protected]

SOURCE GoWest Credit Union Association