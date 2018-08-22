Eastern Europe OTT TV & Video Forecasts, 2018-2023: Episode and Movie Revenues for 22 Eastern European Countries will Reach $3.51 Billion in 2023

DUBLIN, Aug 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Eastern Europe OTT TV & Video Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

OTT TV episode and movie revenues for 22 Eastern European countries will reach $3.51 billion in 2023; more than triple the $1.01 billion recorded in 2017.

Russia will account for 40% of the region's OTT revenues by 2023, with Poland generating a further 23%. From the $2,495 million additional revenues between 2017 and 2023, Russia will provide $994 million, with Poland bringing in a further $537 million.

SVOD became the region's largest OTT revenue source in 2017. SVOD revenues will reach $2.25 billion by 2023 (64% of total OTT revenues) - up from $515 million in 2017 (51% of total OTT revenues).

Russia will overtake Poland to become the SVOD revenue leader in 2018. Russia's SVOD revenues will reach $766 million by 2023 - or 34% of the regional total. Poland will provide another $598 million (27%). Their joint share will fall from 68% in 2017; revealing strong take-up in other countries.

The Eastern Europe OTT TV and Video Forecasts report estimates 22.1 million SVOD subscribers by 2023; triple the 7.1 million recorded by end-2017. From the 15 million additional subscribers, Russia will generate 5 million and Poland nearly 4 million.

Published in August 2018, this PDF and excel report covers 22 countries. Covering TV episodes and movies, the report comes in three parts:





Outlook: Forecasts for 22 countries in a 54-page PDF document full of charts, graphs and bullet points; Excel Workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2023 for 22 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and by OTT revenues for movies and TV episodes. As well as summary tables by country and by platform; Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 65-page PDF document

Companies Mentioned





Amazon

Amediateka

ANT1 Next

Digi2Go

Divan.TV

Google

HBO Go

Ipla

Ivi

Megogo

Myprime

Netflix

Nova Digi TV

O2

Okko

Play Now

Player+

SkyLink

T-Mobile

Telia

UPC

Viaplay

Vodafone

Voyo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/flxjtq/eastern_europe?w=5









Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets



Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

