EasyA Expands Its Mission and Announces Groundbreaking AI-Powered Tools for Founders, Starting with Its Community of Over 1 Million Users

The launch of Jeeves marks the first step in EasyA's broader AI strategy, which will focus on developing tools that help builders learn, create, and launch companies more effectively

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EasyA, the award-winning platform that's already helped over 1 million developers learn frontier technologies and launch unicorn startups, today announced a new initiative that aims to bring AI-powered founder tools and assistants directly to its massive user base.

EasyA has spent years helping builders learn emerging technologies through its app, educational content, hackathons, and community. That work has produced huge outcomes, including Walden Yan, whose journey EasyA helped kickstart with $15,000, and who later went on to co-found Cognition AI, one of the most closely watched AI companies in the world now valued at over $25B.

EasyA is now expanding its mission in an effort to help more builders turn ideas into products and products into companies using its new AI-powered tools. The first phase of this initiative is the launch of Jeeves, an AI execution engine that helps founders move from ideas to execution faster.

Jeeves will help founders focus on the workflows that consume the most founder time, including product scoping, technical architecture, coding support, prototyping, market research, customer communications, investor materials, and launch preparation. The company aims to bring these capabilities into a single experience within the EasyA platform.

"EasyA has always been about helping ambitious people build," said Phil Kwok, co-founder of EasyA. "We've seen incredible multi-billion dollar founders come out of our community. Jeeves is about giving the next wave of builders the tools to move from idea to execution faster."

"The next generation of founders will build very differently from the last," said Dom Kwok, co-founder of EasyA. "AI is lowering barriers that once required large teams, significant funding, or years of specialized experience. Our goal is to make those capabilities accessible to ambitious builders from day one."

Jeeves is currently in beta testing, and early access to Jeeves is expected to be made available in Q3 2026 to members of the EasyA community ahead of a broader rollout. Jeeves will be integrated directly into the EasyA app alongside its existing educational content, developer resources, and builder community.

To learn more and join the waitlist, see here.

About EasyA

EasyA is an award-winning mobile app that helps ambitious builders learn frontier technologies and launch startups. Through its mobile app, educational content, hackathons, and demo days, EasyA connects developers and founders with the tools, resources, and opportunities needed to build real products and companies. The EasyA community spans more than one million users worldwide across technologies including blockchain, artificial intelligence, and other frontier innovation sectors. For more information, visit www.easya.io.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE EasyA