EasySpanishTax.com Launches Simple DIY Modelo 210 Filing Solution for Non-Resident Property Owners in Spain

Founder Björn Ingbrant introduces a faster, easier and more affordable way for foreign property owners to meet their Spanish tax obligations online.

MANILVA, Spain, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The EasySpanishTax.com has launched a practical online solution designed to help non-resident property owners in Spain file their annual Modelo 210 tax declaration quickly, easily and at a lower cost.

Created by founder and developer Björn Ingbrant, EasySpanishTax.com is built specifically for international property owners who want to manage their Spanish non-resident tax obligations without unnecessary complexity, delays or high professional fees.

Modelo 210 is a tax declaration required for non-resident property owners in Spain, including owners who use their property privately, rent it out, or keep it as a holiday home. For many foreign owners, the process has traditionally felt difficult and confusing, often requiring external assistance.

EasySpanishTax.com has been developed to change that.

"Many non-resident owners are fully capable of completing their Modelo 210 declaration themselves when the process is explained clearly," says Björn Ingbrant, founder of EasySpanishTax.com. "Our goal is to make Spanish property tax filing simple, transparent and affordable."

The platform guides users through the filing process step by step. Property owners enter the required information online, create an account and can manage their declarations in one secure place. The service is designed to save time, reduce costs and make annual tax filing more accessible for owners living abroad.

According to Ingbrant, the need for a simplified solution became clear after years of working with international property owners in Spain.

"Many owners were paying high fees every year for a declaration that could be made much easier with the right digital system," he explains. "We wanted to create a platform where the owner remains in control, the process is faster, and the cost is reasonable."

In addition to Modelo 210 filing, EasySpanishTax.com has introduced a property document storage feature for registered users. This allows clients to upload and store important property documents directly in their account, including title deeds, NIE certificates, passport copies, home insurance policies, water and electricity contracts, IBI tax receipts, community documents and previous tax declarations.

The new feature transforms the platform into more than a tax filing service. It gives property owners a central digital hub for managing key documents related to their Spanish property.

"For non-resident owners, having all property documents in one place is extremely useful," says Ingbrant. "Whether they need a document for a future tax declaration, a lawyer, a bank, an insurance company or a property sale, everything can be stored and accessed from one account."

EasySpanishTax.com is aimed at holiday home owners, second-home owners, retirees, investors and landlords who own property in Spain but live abroad. The platform is especially useful for owners in the UK, Ireland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and other countries with a high number of Spanish property owners.

The company's mission is to make Spanish property administration easier for non-residents by combining simple online tax filing with practical document management.

"Owning a property in Spain should be enjoyable," says Ingbrant. "Tax filing and paperwork should not be a source of stress. EasySpanishTax.com is designed to give owners a simple, affordable and reliable way to stay organised and compliant."

About EasySpanishTax.com

EasySpanishTax.com is an online platform created for non-resident property owners in Spain. The website helps users prepare and file Modelo 210 tax declarations through a simple do-it-yourself process. The users can also store and manage important property-related documents in their personal account, making EasySpanishTax.com a practical administration hub for Spanish property owners living abroad.

The platform is owned by the real estate company Enova Estates S.L. in Manilva, Costa del Sol, Spain.

Contact:

Enova Estates SL

Björn Ingbrant

***@enovaestates.com

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/13153344

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Enova Estates