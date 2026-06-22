EATALY DEBUTS FIRST-EVER BRAND FILM WITH SOCCER LEGEND ALESSANDRO DEL PIERO IN ITS LARGEST CAMPAIGN TO DATE

The timing of the release is no coincidence. While Italy's national team may not be participating in the world's biggest sporting event, Eataly's new campaign shows that, when it comes to everyday life, Eataly always qualifies.

"While Italy will be absent from this year's tournament, it has been an honor to develop this campaign with Alessandro Del Piero, a true icon and one of the greats – turning our country's loss into a celebration of the passion, culture, and resilience that defines Italian life," explains Luigi Testa, VP of Marketing at Eataly North America. "Working with Leo Premutico and the entire team at Johannes Leonardo on this campaign has been a privilege, and I couldn't see bringing this vision to life with anyone else."

"Italian culture has a beautiful way of finding the joy in any situation. So, with the absence of Italy in this year's tournament, we realized that the ultimate symbols of the Italian lifestyle – good food, family, and passion – never actually fail to qualify. Bringing Eataly and a legendary icon like Alessandro Del Piero together for the greater good was the perfect, heartfelt way to fly the flag this summer," said Leo Premutico, Co-Founder of Johannes Leonardo. "It flips a cultural disappointment on its head and restores spirit and pride in who we are, while setting the ambition for who we want to be once more. This is not a commercial, but a short film designed to earn Eataly a place at the table this summer. We could not have pulled it off without holding hands with our fantastic client partners and friends. We feel honored that they entrusted us with their first-ever brand film."

"The Piazza," marks the creative agency's first project with Eataly and a continuation of its entertainment focused branded content. Developed by Johannes Leonardo, the project taps into the agency's deep specialization in winning cultural moments on behalf of brands. Currently recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, JL has a long history of driving the global conversation around sport and entertainment, having helmed "Hey Jude" campaign, 'The Wienie 500' for Oscar Mayer and the Oasis 'Live Forever' campaign for their global tour.

Split into six chapters, "The Piazza" centers on a meticulous plan devised by a band of activist children that launch "Operation Alessandro" in the main square – targeting Del Piero for a cultural intervention. Throughout the film's episodes, the group reenergizes a defeated Del Piero, reminding the legend of the country's strengths and inspiring hope for a future generation of soccer players.

ITALY IS EATALY CONSUMER ACTIVATIONS ALL SUMMER

As part of the campaign for consumers, Eataly locations across North America will present a lineup of iconic Italian bites paired with live match viewings. To commemorate the season, Eataly quick-service counters will offer limited-time combination offers – from the classic colazione of cappuccino and cornetto to a slice of Roman-style pizza alla pala and a cold cola – at exclusive prices.

For more details, visit: https://www.eataly.com/us_en/summer-soccer and check out @eatalynewyorkcity to watch the brand film.

About Eataly

Eataly stands as a distinctive brand with a high commitment to elevating the global presence of Italian food and wine excellence. Engaged in the distribution and promotion of premium-quality products, Eataly seamlessly integrates production, sales, catering, and educational components in its offerings. Distinguished as the sole genuinely international Italian food retail company, Eataly serves as an emblem of Italian culinary artistry and, more broadly, the essence of Made in Italy.

Since 2023, Investindustrial, a leading independent investment company in Europe, has held a majority ownership stake of 52% in the Group. Eataly presently boasts a workforce of over 5,000 employees and operates 69 locations across 16 countries worldwide. These include Italy, the United States, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, Germany, Great Britain, France, Sweden, Turkey, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia. The company is actively executing an ambitious expansion plan, with new openings slated for some of the world's major cities.

Additional information is available at www.eataly.com.

About Johannes Leonardo

Johannes Leonardo is a creative agency that creates brand ideas worthy of participation. Founded in New York City in 2007 on the belief that The Consumer is the Medium™, JL champions a new era where brands, ideas, and messages only reach their full potential when people participate. The agency is proud to partner with companies who thrive in this new era, including adidas, Volkswagen, and Kraft Heinz. JL is currently amongst Fast Company's Top 100 most innovative companies worldwide, has been recognized as the #2 most effective independent agency by The Effie Awards, and 2025 Automotive Marketing Agency of the Year by MediaPost.

SOURCE Eataly North America