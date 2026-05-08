Eaton DC Partners with Grammy‑Nominated Artist Ari Lennox to Launch "Weekend Vacancy" -- A Limited‑Time Hotel Stay Experience During Her DMV Tour Dates

WASHINGTON, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eaton DC announces an exclusive partnership with Grammy‑nominated R&B artist Ari Lennox to launch Weekend Vacancy , a limited‑time hotel stay inspired by her Vacancy Tour. Available May 29–June 1, 2026, this immersive experience transforms Eaton DC into a soulful, music‑forward retreat for fans during Ari's D.C. tour dates on May 30 and May 31 at MGM Theater.

A Concert Weekend Like No Other

Designed for Ari Lennox fans, music lovers, and staycationers, the Weekend Vacancy package includes:

Weekend Vacancy, is a limited time stay designed in collaboration with Ari Lennox, available May 29-June 1, 2026. Includes a limited edition 'Vacancy' vinyl album, exclusive cocktails, late checkout & pre‑show event access. Ari Lennox at Eaton DC captured by Shaughn Cooper

Overnight Stay — An intimate boutique hotel

— Limited-Edition Vacancy Vinyl Album — In each guest room, ready to spin on the in‑room record player.

— Two Cocktails from the Weekend Vacancy Menu — Exclusive drinks inspired by Ari

Access to Exclusive Pre‑Concert Events — From merch pop ‑ ups to rooftop parties, an immersive Ari Lennox weekend awaits

— 2pm Late Check‑Out

To create the ultimate concert‑weekend itinerary, Eaton has programmed a full lineup of pre‑show events for fans and hotel guests. The weekend kicks off with Ari Lennox's DC pop‑up, featuring exclusive merch, photo moments, and limited‑edition fan drops. The energy continues with rooftop parties, wellness classes, and more.

A Homebase for Music Lovers

Eaton DC is a creative, music‑driven hotel and cultural hub in downtown Washington, D.C. Known for its in‑room vinyl, live‑DJ radio station, and artist‑centered programming, Eaton DC serves as a homebase for travelers seeking connection through art, sound and community.

This partnership also marks the launch of Eaton DC's Concert Stay Package; an evergreen offering for music lovers and concert‑goers seeking a curated stay near top venues including Capital One Arena.

Book Before It's Gone

The Weekend Vacancy experience is only available May 29–June. Booking is open: Reserve your stay

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About Eaton DC

Eaton DC, Eaton Workshop's flagship hotel in downtown Washington, D.C., is known for its mission‑driven hospitality. The property features in‑room vinyl players, a radio station, a speakeasy, rooftop lounge, dining outlets, a three‑floor coworking space, a holistic wellness center, rotating art exhibitions, on‑site cinema, and complimentary guest programming. More than a hotel, Eaton DC is a cultural hub where locals and travelers convene, collaborate, and create. More information can be found at www.eatonworkshop.com/en-us/washington-dc/ or via @Eatonhotel.dc

Media inquiries:

Kimani Grandy [email protected] +1 (202) -289- 7600

SOURCE Eaton DC