eBay Completes Acquisition of Depop

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY), a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers around the world, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Depop, a leading consumer-to-consumer (C2C) fashion marketplace with a highly-engaged Gen Z and Millennial customer base.

The acquisition builds on eBay's continued momentum in fashion, a more than $10 billion annual GMV category for the company. With millions of users buying and selling fashion items, Depop has built one of the most vibrant and fastest-growing communities in fashion resale and cultivated a distinct, community-driven platform rooted in discovery, creativity, and peer-to-peer connection. Its highly engaged customer base and accessibly priced fashion inventory make Depop a natural complement to eBay's leading proposition in C2C commerce. eBay intends to support Depop's continued growth while preserving the elements that make the marketplace unique to accelerate the future of circular fashion.

"As a global leader in C2C and recommerce, eBay's acquisition of Depop further strengthens our C2C value proposition. This combines two distinct customer experiences and expands our reach with the next generation of buyers and sellers," said Jamie Iannone, Chief Executive Officer of eBay. "Our goal is to preserve Depop's strong brand, community, and product experience, while helping the team accelerate the roadmap that is already underway and explore synergies with eBay in areas that can supercharge our combined growth potential."

"Joining eBay, a company with a longstanding record of driving innovation in recommerce globally, is an exciting new chapter for Depop and our community," said Peter Semple, Chief Executive Officer of Depop. "We've built a marketplace centered on creativity, self-expression, and connection, and we're just getting started. Depop is a natural fit with eBay and together we can accelerate our growth while continuing to deliver the unique experience our users value."

As part of eBay, Depop will operate as a complementary business, retaining its distinct brand, platform, customer experience, and culture. By combining Depop's category leadership with eBay's global scale and capabilities — including shipping, personalization, compliance, and trusted services — we will enhance the buyer and seller experience and accelerate growth.

About eBay

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects people and builds communities to create economic opportunity for all. Our technology empowers millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world, providing everyone the opportunity to grow and thrive. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2025, eBay enabled nearly $80 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.

About Depop

Depop is the community-powered circular fashion marketplace where people can buy, sell and discover desirable, affordable secondhand fashion. Together with its global community of millions of users, Depop is on a mission to make fashion circular - encouraging more people to choose secondhand and extend the lives of their clothes, redefining fashion consumption. Founded in 2011, Depop's diverse community has helped move resale into the mainstream, where buying secondhand is no longer an alternative, but how people of different ages now engage with fashion. For more information, visit www.depop.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the potential benefits of the transaction. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "can," "commit," "continue," "could," "design," "develop," "enable," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "goal," "impact," "intend," "likely," "maintain," "may," "ongoing," "opportunity," "optimistic," "outlook," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "probable," "pursue," "remain," "seek," "should," "strategy," "strive," "target," "value," "will," "would," or similar expressions, variations and derivative forms and/or the negatives of those words. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements: the possibility that eBay may not fully realize the anticipated benefits of the transaction; business disruption following the transaction; diversion of management time on transaction and integration related issues; the reaction of customers and other persons to the transaction; and other events that could adversely impact the anticipated benefits of the transaction, including industry, regulatory or economic conditions outside of the parties' control. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that eBay expects. These and other risks and uncertainties include market risks, trends and conditions. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in eBay's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the risk factors included in eBay's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as amended, and those included in subsequent reports that eBay files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of such risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent beliefs and assumptions of eBay only as of the date of this press release. eBay does not intend to update, and disclaims any obligation to update, any of these forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release or to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law.

eBay Contacts:

Investor Relations

John Egbert

[email protected]

Media Relations

Sybille St. Arromand

[email protected]

SOURCE ebay Inc.