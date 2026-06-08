ECA POWER STRENGTHENS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH THE ADDITION OF BEN HOUSMAN

Key Internal Promotions Support ECA's Continued Expansion and Growth

WALTHAM, Mass., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ECA Power today announced the appointment of Ben Housman as Vice President of Project Finance, adding an experienced finance and renewable energy development professional to its growing leadership team. The company also announced the promotion of four senior leaders to Vice President roles, reflecting ECA's continued investment in talent, operational excellence, and long-term growth.

Ben Housman joins ECA Power as Vice President of Project Finance as the company elevates four senior leaders to Vice President roles.

Mr. Housman brings 15 years of experience across energy markets, project finance, battery energy storage and solar development, capital formation, and strategic growth initiatives. His background includes leadership positions at BlueWave and Enel X, where he led project finance and product marketing teams, as well as time earlier in his career as an energy consultant at The Brattle Group, where he advised clients on complex energy and economic matters. Housman joins ECA at a time of significant expansion, as the company continues to advance its nationwide renewable energy and energy storage development portfolio.

"Ben is a tremendous addition to our leadership team," said Todd Fryatt, Founder and CEO of ECA Power. "His track record in project finance, energy storage, capital markets, and strategic development aligns perfectly with where ECA is headed. As we continue to scale our platform and execute on an ambitious pipeline of renewable energy and battery storage projects, Ben's expertise will help accelerate our growth and strengthen our ability to deliver value for our partners, investors, and communities."

In his role as Vice President of Project Finance, Housman will lead project finance transaction execution while guiding ECA's battery energy storage strategy and capital deployment initiatives.

"ECA has built a robust development platform with an outstanding reputation in the industry," said Housman. "What attracted me most to ECA was the combination of great people, strong execution capabilities, and a clear growth trajectory. I'm excited to join the team and help advance the company's next phase of expansion."

The appointment comes as ECA continues to strengthen its executive leadership team through strategic internal advancement. The company announced the following promotions:

Michael Redding to Vice President of Civil Engineering

Kaitlin Kelly O'Neil to Vice President of Policy

Andrew Bunnell to Vice President of Legal & General Counsel

Caleb Letourneau to Vice President of Engineering

These promotions recognize the contributions of leaders who have helped drive ECA's growth while positioning the company for continued expansion across development, engineering, policy, and legal operations.

"Our success is built on the strength of our people," added Fryatt. "The addition of Ben and the promotion of Mike, Kaitlin, Andrew, and Caleb reflect our commitment to building a leadership team with the experience, expertise, and vision necessary to support ECA's continued growth. Together, they represent the depth of talent that will help drive our business forward."

As ECA expands its portfolio of renewable energy and energy storage projects, the company continues to invest in the people and capabilities necessary to develop, finance, and deliver energy infrastructure that meets growing market demand.

About ECA Power

Independently owned and operated for over 12 years, ECA Power develops community-scale solar projects that provide significant benefits to the local economy, community, and environment. They value diversity and creativity to achieve the common goal of making solar energy more accessible to everyone. With over 1.3GW of clean energy assets in the pipeline, ECA Power is a platform investors can trust to secure land, permits, and utility approvals to bring projects online and on time. www.ecapower.com

SOURCE ECA Power