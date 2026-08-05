eCapWest Enters a New Chapter with New Website, New Location, and an Even Bigger Vision for 2026

As the premier executive summit for post-acute care continues to grow, eCapWest introduces a redesigned website and prepares to welcome the industry to San Antonio for its 2026 event.

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eCapWest is entering an exciting new chapter. Ahead of its 2026 summit, the premier executive event for the skilled nursing facility industry is relocating to Signia by Hilton La Cantera Resort in San Antonio, Texas, a premier hill country destination that reflects the continued growth of the conference. The move coincides with the launch of a redesigned website, giving attendees, sponsors, speakers, and partners an enhanced digital experience as they plan for this year's event. With more than 750 healthcare executives expected to attend, eCapWest 2026 is poised to be the largest edition of the summit to date, bringing together owners, operators, investors, lenders, technology innovators, and strategic partners for three days of education, networking, and deal-making.

While the location and digital experience are evolving, the mission remains the same: bring together the owners, operators, investors, lenders, healthcare executives, technology innovators, and strategic partners who are shaping post-acute care.

Visit: https://embleevents.com/ecapwest-summit/

"eCapWest has always been about creating an environment where meaningful relationships turn into real business opportunities," said Max Lowy, Chief Marketing Officer of eCapWest. "As the event continues to grow, we wanted every touchpoint, from the moment someone visits our website to the moment they arrive in San Antonio, to reflect the caliber of the experience we've become known for."

The newly redesigned website offers a cleaner, more intuitive experience, making it easier for attendees, sponsors, and partners to explore the conference agenda, networking opportunities, sponsorship options, travel information, and event updates. Built with a mobile-first approach, the platform provides a seamless experience whether visitors are registering from their office or planning their trip on the go.

The website launch also marks the beginning of an exciting new era for eCapWest as the summit heads to San Antonio, bringing the industry's most influential leaders together in a new destination designed to encourage connection, collaboration, and business growth.

Over the past several years, eCapWest has grown into one of the industry's most influential executive gatherings. The summit now attracts 750+ attendees from across the country, with a highly curated audience that includes owners, operators, C-suite executives, investors, lenders, private equity firms, healthcare technology companies, and industry advisors. Unlike large trade shows built around exhibit halls, eCapWest is intentionally designed to maximize executive-level conversations and business development opportunities.

Attendees can once again expect:

Executive-level education focused on the most pressing issues impacting post-acute care.

Curated networking experiences that create meaningful conversations beyond the meeting room.

Access to owners, operators, investors, lenders, and solution providers from across the healthcare ecosystem.

Catalyst at eCapWest, where emerging healthcare technology companies showcase innovations that are transforming the future of care.

An all-inclusive environment that encourages collaboration from the first session through the final networking event.

Women of eCapWest, is a dedicated gathering designed to celebrate, connect, and empower the women shaping the future of skilled nursing and healthcare.

The move to San Antonio marks the next phase of eCapWest's continued growth while preserving the community, accessibility, and high-quality networking that attendees have come to expect. With more than 750 healthcare executives expected to attend, eCapWest 2026 is positioned to be one of the largest and most impactful editions of the summit to date.

Registration for eCapWest 2026 is now open.

www.ecapwest.com

About eCapWest

eCapWest is a premier executive summit that brings together owners, operators, investors, lenders, healthcare executives, technology companies, and strategic partners from across the post-acute care industry. Designed to facilitate meaningful connections and accelerate business growth, eCapWest delivers an immersive experience centered around education, networking, innovation, and collaboration. More than a conference, eCapWest is where the leaders shaping the future of senior care come together to build what's next.

Media Contact

Max Lowy

Chief Marketing Officer, eCapWest

[email protected]

908.675.2979

https://embleevents.com/ecapwest-summit/

SOURCE eCap