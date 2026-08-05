ECARX to Present at the J.P. Morgan Auto Conference on August 12, 2026

LONDON, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ECARX Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ECX) ("ECARX" or the "Company"), a leading global automotive intelligence business, today announced that its management team is scheduled to present at the J.P. Morgan Auto Conference, taking place in New York, NY from August 12-13, 2026.

Presentation Details:

Date: Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Time: 10:50 a.m. – 11:25 a.m. U.S. ET

Webcast: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/auto26/sessions/319475-ecarx-holdings-inc/webcast/public

A webcast and replay of ECARX's presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website (ir.ecarxgroup.com).

About ECARX

ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX), headquartered in London, is a leading global automotive intelligence company. ECARX provides the intelligent brain that powers the next generation of software-defined and AI defined vehicles. The company delivers end-to-end, full-stack solutions spanning advanced system-on-chip hardware, high-performance central computing platforms, intelligent cockpit technology, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, cloud connectivity and physical AI, alongside bespoke vehicle software and intelligent operating systems.

As automakers transition to software-first and AI-first vehicle architectures, ECARX empowers automakers to streamline integration, reduce systemic complexity and optimize long-term cost efficiency. ECARX's proven technology is deployed across over 11 million vehicles worldwide, and is currently partnered with 18 global automakers and 28 vehicle brands to shape the future of automotive intelligence.

Founded in 2017 and listed on Nasdaq in 2022, ECARX operates from 13 major international locations across Europe, the Americas and Asia, with a global team of over 1,400 employees.

SOURCE ECARX Holdings Inc.