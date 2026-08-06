EchoPark Automotive Relocates North Houston Dealership to Better Serve Spring and The Woodlands

Expanding to one of North Houston's fastest-growing communities, the new location celebrates with a public open house and a youth baseball equipment drive dedicated to supporting local families

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoPark Automotive, a subsidiary of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: SAH), one of the nation's largest automotive and powersports retailers, and recipient of Newsweek's 2026 "Most Trustworthy Companies in America" award, announced the recent opening of its relocated North Houston dealership, now serving guests from its new, state-of-the-art facility at 18310 North Freeway in Houston, Texas. The move expands EchoPark's presence in one of the region's fastest-growing communities, bringing its signature car-buying experience closer to residents in Spring, The Woodlands, and the greater North Houston area. The new EchoPark North Houston location complements the company's EchoPark Houston Southwest Freeway location, providing two convenient Houston locations among the company's six locations serving the state of Texas.

EchoPark North Houston

To celebrate its new home, EchoPark will host a community open house on Wednesday, September 2, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., featuring special guest and baseball legend Roger Clemens. In partnership with the Astros Foundation and the Roger Clemens Foundation, the event will include a baseball equipment drive and culminate with the presentation of a vehicle to a deserving Houston-area Little League coach in recognition of their extraordinary impact on young athletes. This celebration reflects EchoPark and Sonic Automotive's commitment to strengthening the communities they serve.

"Our continued investment in the Houston market is a direct reflection of our commitment to delivering an exceptional guest experience where our guests live and work," said David B. Smith, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sonic Automotive. "Spring is a vibrant, expanding community, and this new location is a natural next step for EchoPark. We believe in being deeply rooted in our communities, and we are excited to celebrate the opening of this new location by partnering with the Astros Foundation and Roger Clemens Foundation to serve youth sports."

The new EchoPark North Houston location offers a more convenient destination for guests to experience the brand's signature hassle-free approach. EchoPark is known for its high-quality, nearly new vehicles, which undergo a rigorous 190-point inspection. With prices up to $3,000 less than the competition and a commitment to paying up to $2,000 more for vehicles purchased from customers, EchoPark has earned a five-star review from 93% of its guests.

"This move is all about our guests," said Jeff Dyke, President of Sonic Automotive. "We're bringing EchoPark's value, quality, and industry-leading experience closer to our customers in Spring and The Woodlands. The same team our guests know and trust has moved to a more convenient location, and our guests can walk through our doors knowing they will continue to receive the transparent and welcoming experience that defines the EchoPark brand."

The dealership's dedicated team has officially relocated and is now welcoming guests to the new location at 18310 North Freeway, Houston, Texas 77090. This move ensures a seamless transition for all guests, who can also shop for their next vehicle online anytime at EchoPark.com.

About EchoPark Automotive

EchoPark Automotive is a leading retailer of nearly new vehicles. With a focus on providing an exceptional guest experience, EchoPark offers a simple, transparent, and hassle-free way to buy and sell cars. Every vehicle undergoes a 190-point inspection and comes with a free CarFax report. EchoPark's pricing model ensures guests get a great deal on high-quality, low-mileage vehicles, consistently earning the brand top customer satisfaction ratings. EchoPark Automotive is a subsidiary of Sonic Automotive, Inc. Learn more at EchoPark.com.

About Sonic Automotive

For more than 60 years, Sonic Automotive has pursued a single purpose: to deliver an experience for our guests and our teammates that fulfills dreams, enriches lives, and delivers happiness. We don't simply sell and service vehicles. We help people pursue their dreams, whether it's a guest purchasing their first vehicle, a family creating lifelong memories, or a teammate building a meaningful career.

Founded in 1966 by Bruton Smith, the company has grown into a Fortune 300 company under the leadership of Chairman and CEO David B. Smith. Today, more than 11,000 teammates bring the company's purpose to life across a nationwide network of 173 automotive and powersports franchises in 145 locations in 90 cities and 21 states. We are proud to represent 24 automotive and 15 powersports brands and have helped more than 7 million guests purchase vehicles, delivered over 40 million service experiences, and earned more than 1 million 5-star reviews by consistently putting people first.

At Sonic Automotive, we believe trust isn't claimed – it's earned through transparency, consistency, integrity, and genuine care. That's why we were the only automotive and powersports retailer recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies in 2026. As the automotive and powersports industries continue to evolve, our mission remains constant: to innovate, lead with integrity, and create exceptional experiences that inspire confidence, build lifelong relationships, and positively impact every life we touch.

Sonic Automotive. Driven By People. Inspired By Purpose. For more information, visit www.sonicautomotive.com and ir.sonicautomotive.com.

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SOURCE EchoPark Automotive