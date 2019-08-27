EclecTK Studio introduces their signature collection the Kaleidoscope Collection

VOORHEES, N.J., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trish Keller owner of EclecTK Studio is releasing her brand-new signature collection which features colorful handmade pillows and tapestries on August 27, 2019. Each item is hand painted and sewn by hand to complement the design. Something unique and luxurious to put in your home.

EclecTK Studio recently announced the launch of its Kaleidoscope Collection featuring 18, yes 18 new products to decorate your home. The collection is available exclusively on etsy.com/shop/eclectkstudio.

"I have always had luxurious taste on a modest budget. Decorating my home on this budget was challenging. I learned tricks of the trade and how to make what I love," said Trish Keller founder of EclecTK Studio.

"We believe in helping everyone make their home beautiful. That's why we make one of a kind items at moderate prices."

Each pillow has been designed to add a special unique look to your home. Whether it be the special cording, the silk back or our exclusive EclecTK Studio reversible pillow. The tapestries are coordinated to match our pillows or striking enough to stand alone.

Products in the Kaleidoscope Collection run from $50 - $150. Members of the VIP Elite, the company's VIP email list, receive 20% discount on all purchases. Those who join VIP Elite also receive sneak peaks of new products, special sales, and exclusive discounts which will be only available to these members. To learn more about EclecTK Studio visit our shop at etsy.com/shop/eclectkstudio or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Eclectk Studio

EclecTK Studio was founded in 2015 with the intension to create high quality, luxurious and unique home décor at moderate prices. EclecTK Studio offers an assortment of wall hangings and pillows to fit your décor. Everyone needs a little eclecTK in their home. To learn more about EclecTK Studio visit our shop at etsy.com/shop/eclectkstudio or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

SOURCE EclecTK Studio

Related Links

http://www.etsy.com/shop/eclectkstudio

