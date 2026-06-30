eCore Unveils a Bold New Digital Experience Ahead of Its 2026 Multifamily Conference

Redesigned website reflects the evolution of eCore, offering a fresh look, improved functionality, and a seamless experience for the multifamily industry's leading event.

LAKEWOOD, N.J., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eCore, one of the multifamily industry's fastest-growing conferences for owners, operators, investors, and innovators, has launched a completely redesigned website ahead of its 2026 event, introducing a modern digital experience built to match the energy and evolution of the conference itself.

The launch comes as eCore prepares to welcome 1,000+ multifamily professionals, representing owners, operators, investors, developers, lenders, and service providers from across the country.

The new website features a refreshed design, streamlined navigation, enhanced mobile experience, and improved functionality designed to help attendees discover 25+ speakers, dozens of networking experiences, educational sessions, and sponsorship opportunities with ease.

To experience the new website, click here: www.ecoresummit.com

"As eCore continues to grow, it was important that our digital presence reflected where the event—and the industry—is headed," said Max Lowy, CMO of eCore. "This isn't just a website refresh. It's an extension of the eCore experience and our commitment to creating meaningful connections across the multifamily industry."

Designed with the user experience in mind, the new platform offers:

A Fresh New Look

A clean, modern design that reflects the energy and collaborative spirit of an event bringing together 1,000+ multifamily decision-makers.

Improved Functionality

Visitors can more easily explore the conference agenda, speakers, networking experiences, sponsorship opportunities, and event updates through simplified navigation and intuitive page layouts.

Mobile-First Experience

With more than 60% of event traffic expected to come from mobile devices, the website has been optimized for attendees to register, browse content, and stay connected from anywhere.

Enhanced Storytelling

The redesigned platform puts greater emphasis on the people and experiences that define eCore, showcasing the industry's leaders, innovators, and community through engaging content and visuals.

Built for Growth

The new website establishes a digital foundation for future content, community engagement, and event experiences as eCore continues to expand its footprint within the multifamily industry.

The launch comes as eCore prepares for its 2026 conference in Miami, where thousands of multifamily professionals will gather for three days of networking, education, dealmaking, and industry-defining conversations.

Over the past several years, eCore has evolved into more than a conference. It has become a destination for the people and companies shaping the future of multifamily, bringing together owners, operators, lenders, investors, developers, service providers, and emerging innovators from across the country.

The new website also coincides with the opening of registration for eCore 2026, giving attendees an improved and more engaging path to discover programming, connect with the community, and plan their conference experience.

As eCore continues to innovate, the new website serves as the front door to the event and the growing community behind it—creating a year-round destination for the multifamily industry.

To explore the new website and register for eCore 2026, visit:

www.ecoresummit.com

About eCore

eCore is a premier multifamily conference that brings together owners, operators, investors, developers, lenders, and industry partners for an immersive experience focused on networking, innovation, education, and business development. Known for its dynamic programming and high-impact connections, eCore has become one of the industry's most anticipated annual events, creating opportunities that extend far beyond the conference itself.

Media Contact:

Max Lowy

CMO, eCore

[email protected]

908.675.2979

www.ecoresummit.com

SOURCE ECORE Summit