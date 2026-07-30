Ecotourism Market to Hit USD 561.13 Billion by 2031 with Europe Holding a 33.75% Market Share in 2025, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the ecotourism market size is expected to increase from USD 320.74 billion in 2025 to USD 354.94 billion in 2026, reaching USD 561.13 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 9.59% during 2026-2031. Growing traveler preference for sustainable and nature-based experiences, along with increased investments in protected areas and community-led tourism initiatives, is supporting market expansion. The wider adoption of digital booking platforms and AI-powered trip planning is also making eco-friendly destinations more accessible. At the same time, stronger sustainability certifications are improving consumer confidence by helping distinguish genuine eco-tourism offerings. Despite this positive outlook, higher travel costs, limited infrastructure in remote regions, and visitor capacity restrictions at environmentally sensitive destinations remain key factors influencing market growth.

Ecotourism Market Growth Drivers

Growing Preference for Sustainable Travel

The growing preference for sustainable travel is becoming a key factor supporting the expansion of the ecotourism market. Travelers across different age groups are increasingly choosing destinations that promote environmental conservation, wildlife protection, and meaningful engagement with local communities. Many are also looking for less crowded locations and experiences that minimize their environmental impact while offering authentic cultural and nature-based activities. Digital travel platforms and easier access to information have made it simpler for travelers to discover responsible tourism options and compare eco-friendly accommodations and tours. In response, ecotourism operators are expanding their offerings with personalized itineraries, community-based experiences, and sustainable travel practices, helping attract a broader customer base and strengthen long-term market growth.

Rising Demand for Authentic Nature-Based Experiences

Travelers are increasingly seeking meaningful experiences that connect them with nature, wildlife, and local communities while minimizing their environmental impact. Instead of traditional sightseeing, many prefer activities such as guided wildlife tours, eco-lodges, hiking trails, and community-led cultural experiences that promote responsible tourism. Growing awareness of environmental conservation is also encouraging travelers to choose operators that follow sustainable practices and support local economies. As a result, ecotourism providers are focusing on transparent sustainability initiatives, smaller group experiences, and well-managed destinations to meet changing traveler expectations and strengthen long-term customer trust.

Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence says, "Our analysis of the ecotourism market is built on verified industry data, consistent research standards, and transparent evaluation of market trends rather than broad assumptions. Mordor Intelligence provides structured market intelligence that helps organizations assess opportunities, competitive dynamics, and long-term growth in the ecotourism market with greater confidence than reports based on limited or less rigorous research approaches."

Global Ecotourism Market Share by Region

Asia-Pacific is experiencing strong growth in the ecotourism market, supported by government initiatives that promote sustainable tourism and rising interest in nature-based travel among the expanding middle-class population. Several countries across the region are strengthening ecotourism through conservation programs, protected areas, and community-based tourism initiatives that create local economic opportunities while preserving natural resources. Growing investments in tourism infrastructure, supportive public policies, and increasing awareness of responsible travel are further contributing to the region's long-term market expansion.

North America continues to be a significant market for ecotourism, driven by strong consumer interest in responsible travel and increasing adoption of recognized sustainability standards. South America remains a leading destination for nature-based experiences, offering rich biodiversity, rainforest tourism, and community-led accommodations that attract travelers seeking authentic experiences. Meanwhile, the Middle East and Africa continue to strengthen their position through wildlife tourism, protected natural landscapes, and eco-friendly lodging, creating new opportunities for sustainable tourism development and long-term market growth.

Major Segments Highlighted in the Ecotourism Market Report

By Type

Nature & Wildlife Ecotourism

Marine & Coastal Ecotourism

Rural & Community-Based Ecotourism

Agri-Ecotourism

Forest & Mountain Ecotourism

Conservation & Educational Ecotourism

Others

By Travel Party

Solo

Group

By Booking Mode

Direct Booking

Travel Agents & Tour Operators

Online Travel Agency / Marketplace

By Accommodation Type

Eco-lodges

Sustainable Hotels and Resorts

Homestays and Community Stays

Glamping

By Geography

North America United States Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Peru Chile Argentina Rest of South America

Europe United Kingdom Germany France Spain Italy BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) NORDICS (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden) Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific India China Japan Australia South Korea South East Asia (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Philippines) Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia South Africa Nigeria Rest of Middle East and Africa



Overview – Ecotourism Industry

Study Period 2020-2031 Market Size in 2026 USD 354.94 Billion Market Size Forecast 2031 USD 561.13 Billion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 9.59% during 2026-2031 Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031 Asia-Pacific projected to record the fastest growth rate Segments Covered By Type, By Travel Party, By Booking Mode, By Accommodation Type and By Geography Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.

Ecotourism Companies: Covers global and market-level overviews, analysis of key segments, available financial information, strategic insights, market share of leading companies, product and service portfolios, and recent development.

Intrepid Travel

G Adventures

Natural Habitat Adventures

Wilderness

African Travel, Inc.

Responsible Travel

Adventure Alternative

Rickshaw Travel

Steppes Travel

Discover Corps

Cheesemans' Ecology Safaris

Gondwana Ecotours

Aracari Travel

Ecoventura

Byway

Inkaterra

Explora

Exodus Adventure Travels

Up Norway

Wilderness Travel

Get in-depth industry insights on the Ecotourism market research report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/ecotourism-market?utm_source=prnewswire

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SOURCE Mordor Intelligence Private Limited