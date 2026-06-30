Ecovyst Completes Acquisition of Calabrian, Expanding Position as a Leading Provider of Sulfur-Based Chemistries and Technologies

WAYNE, Pa., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT), a leading provider of virgin sulfuric acid and regenerated sulfuric acid products and services ("Ecovyst"), announced today that it has completed its acquisition of the Calabrian sulfur dioxide and related sulfur derivatives business ("Calabrian") from INEOS Enterprises.

The Calabrian acquisition expands Ecovyst's capabilities into sulfur dioxide and related derivatives, further diversifying the company's portfolio and end use exposures. Calabrian strengthens Ecovyst's presence in core applications such as mining and water treatment while providing entry into attractive adjacent industry applications, including food processing and pharmaceuticals.

"The completion of the Calabrian acquisition marks an important step in expanding Ecovyst's capabilities beyond sulfuric acid into sulfur dioxide and related derivatives," said Kurt J. Bitting, Ecovyst's Chief Executive Officer. "This transaction expands our platform of leading sulfur solutions by diversifying our product portfolio, enhancing our participation in attractive end use applications, and supporting our strategies focused on driving higher-value growth for the benefit of our stockholders. We expect Calabrian's strong margins and cash generation capability, together with identified synergy opportunities, to contribute meaningfully to our future financial performance. We are pleased to welcome the Calabrian team to Ecovyst, and we look forward to leveraging their expertise as we execute on our growth strategies on a combined basis."

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst Inc. and subsidiaries is a leading provider of sulfuric acid regeneration, virgin sulfuric acid and sulfur dioxide and related derivatives essential to our customer's operations and processes.

Our family of virgin sulfuric acid products, sulfuric acid regeneration services and related derivatives serve a wide range of industrial applications. We are a leading provider of sulfuric acid recycling to the North American refining industry for the production of alkylate, an essential gasoline component for lowering vapor pressure and increasing octane to meet stringent gasoline specifications and fuel efficiency standards. We are a leading North American producer of high quality and high strength virgin sulfuric acid for industrial and mining applications. Through our Calabrian business, we are also a leading producer of sulfur dioxide and related derivatives in North America, serving key end uses including mining, water treatment and specialty chemical production. We also provide chemical waste handling and treatment services, as well as ex-situ catalyst activation services for the refining and petrochemical industry.

For more information, see our website at https://www.ecovyst.com.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "aims" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the anticipated financial benefits of the Calabrian acquisition, including the margins and cash generation of the business, and anticipated synergies resulting from the acquisition. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. We caution you, therefore, against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: risks related to the integration of the Calabrian business; regional, national or global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, including the enactment, schedule and impact of tariffs and trade disputes; currency exchange rates; the effects of inflation; and other factors, including those described in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion & Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

For more information:

Gene Shiels – Senior Director of Investor Relations

(484) 617 1225

[email protected]

SOURCE Ecovyst Inc.