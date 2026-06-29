Ecovyst Issues 2025 Corporate Sustainability Report

WAYNE, Pa., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT), a leading provider of virgin sulfuric acid, sulfuric acid regeneration services, and sulfuric acid derivatives ("Ecovyst"), today announced the release of its 2025 Sustainability Report, "Clean Fuels & Critical Materials Powered by Reliable Sulfur Solutions." This report features 2025 data, including health, safety, environment, and security (HSES), greenhouse gas emissions, energy, water, and waste results. It also highlights the incremental progress the company has made toward achieving its sustainability goals.

"Ecovyst is committed to delivering sulfur products and services to critical industries that produce clean fuels, enable conductivity for data technologies, and support re-industrialization in North America. The worldwide demand for energy, information, and sustainable goods creates opportunities for Ecovyst's varied portfolio. Our products, such as sulfuric acid, are critical in manufacturing basic materials and fuels that support a sustainable global economy; they play an essential role in processes like copper production, which is a key metal used for electrical conductivity," said Kurt J. Bitting, Ecovyst's Chief Executive Officer. "Our 2030 sustainability goals continue to guide us as we build on our successes in sulfuric acid regeneration, which supports alkylate production to help reduce tailpipe sulfur and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. We are working to further reduce our GHG intensity through optimization programs, software upgrades, and future AI integration. Ecovyst looks forward to advancing our sustainability objectives in the years ahead through our continued focus on efficient and responsible operations, which we believe will further enhance our ability to provide critical products and reliable service to our customers."

To read the full 2025 Ecovyst Sustainability Report, please go to: https://www.ecovyst.com/sustainability/

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst Inc. and subsidiaries is a leading provider of virgin sulfuric acid and regenerated sulfuric acid products and services. We believe that our products and services contribute to improving the sustainability of the environment.

We are a leading provider of sulfuric acid recycling to the North American refining industry for the production of alkylate, an essential gasoline component for lowering vapor pressure and increasing octane to meet stringent gasoline specifications and fuel efficiency standards. We are also a leading North American producer of high quality and high strength virgin sulfuric acid for industrial and mining applications. We also provide chemical waste handling and treatment services, as well as ex-situ catalyst activation services for the refining and petrochemical industry. For more information, see our website at https://www.ecovyst.com.

For more information:

Gene Shiels – Senior Director of Investor Relations

(484) 617 1225

[email protected]

SOURCE Ecovyst Inc.