ECRI Expands Problem Reporting Network and Calls for More Data on AI Errors in Patient Care

As the adoption of AI in healthcare continues to accelerate, ECRI calls on healthcare providers, systems, and clinicians nationwide to report AI-related incidents

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global patient safety nonprofit ECRI announced an expansion of its Problem Reporting Network to specifically capture and investigate errors, malfunctions, and near misses involving artificial intelligence (AI) tools and AI-enabled devices used in patient care.

ECRI is calling on healthcare providers, health systems, and clinicians nationwide to submit reports of any incident where an AI-enabled tool may have contributed to an error or introduced risk into care delivery. ECRI triages and investigates those reports and shares findings with each submitter. This program compliments the ECRI and ISMP Patient Safety Organization (PSO) which has gathered and analyzes more than 8 million reports of safety events from healthcare providers nationwide.

AI's promise comes with a data gap

AI is actively transforming healthcare, with immense potential to improve clinical outcomes and efficiency. However, clinical AI tools and AI-enabled medical devices are being deployed at a pace that has challenged the safeguards designed to prevent, identify, and respond to failures.

AI now assists with everything from diagnostic imaging and clinical decision support to personal chatbots, but there is no centralized, healthcare-specific mechanism tracking how often these tools produce incorrect or misleading outputs, and how often those outputs reach a patient.

"ECRI has persistently emphasized the risk of adopting AI with insufficient scrutiny," said Scott Lucas, PhD, ECRI's Vice President of Devices, Therapeutics, and Technology. "Although we appreciate AI's tremendous potential, we don't yet have a clear picture of its downstream impact in healthcare. Without a robust reporting dataset and analysis, the industry cannot sufficiently improve the design and integration of AI tools and devices. We must look to evidence and data to understand the evolving risks and associated system factors, to enable the use of the safest, most effective technologies."

Survey shows a mix of AI errors & uncertainty

In a recent ECRI survey of 124 respondents — mostly quality, safety, risk or compliance leaders — nearly one-third said they encountered an AI output they believed was incorrect or misleading over the past year (31%), while 34% had not, and 35% were unsure. Nine percent reported an AI error reached a patient or impacted a care decision. Ambient scribes were the most commonly encountered AI tools in the survey (37%), ahead of EHR-embedded clinical decision support (31%) and clinical LLM assistants or chatbots (31%).

ECRI has evaluated the effectiveness and clinical evidence surrounding numerous AI-enabled devices and AI tools, including applications in imaging, fall prevention, anesthesia, wearable technology for chronic disease management, cardiovascular diagnoses, colonoscopy systems, and behavioral therapy.

How ECRI's Problem Reporting Network works

ECRI's Problem Reporting Network has served the healthcare community since 1972, offering a free, confidential channel for reporting medical device and technology problems. Every submission is triaged and investigated by ECRI's clinical and engineering experts, and ECRI follows up directly with the submitter to share what was found.

When a safety risk is identified in a device or technology, ECRI informs relevant stakeholders including manufacturers, providers, and regulatory agencies by issuing hazard reports that describe the problem and provide actionable recommendations to reduce risk. The Problem Reporting Network also contributes to the top health technology hazards and patient safety concerns in research reports ECRI publishes for the public each year.

With this most recent expansion, the Problem Reporting Network now explicitly includes a pathway for reporting suspected AI-related errors, incorrect outputs, or unsafe AI behavior encountered in clinical or operational use. Healthcare providers, systems, and professionals who have encountered a suspected AI error, whether it reached a patient or was caught beforehand, are encouraged to submit reports through ECRI's Problem Reporting Network.

In addition, ECRI encourages healthcare organizations to submit safety reports through all applicable required reporting channels, including state and federal reporting, and through Patient Safety Organizations.

For more information about the safe use of AI in healthcare, visit ECRI's AI Resource Hub.

About ECRI

ECRI is an independent, nonprofit organization improving the safety, quality, and cost-effectiveness of care across all healthcare settings. Over the past six decades, ECRI has built its reputation on integrity and disciplined rigor, with an unwavering commitment to independence and evidence-based insights. ECRI is designated an Evidence-based Practice Center by the U.S. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. The ECRI and Institute for Safe Medication Practices PSO is a federally certified Patient Safety Organization (PSO) as designated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. ECRI is the only organization worldwide to conduct independent medical device evaluations. ECRI acquired The Institute for Safe Medication Practices (ISMP) in 2020 to address one of the most prolific causes of preventable harm in healthcare, medication errors; then acquired The Just Culture Company in 2024 to transform healthcare workplace cultures – thus creating one of the largest healthcare quality and safety entities in the world.

SOURCE ECRI