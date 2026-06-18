Ed Harris Featured in New Return to Freedom PSA About Urgency of Protecting Wild Horses

Harris emphasizes the urgent need to conserve wild horses and our public lands upon which they depend.

"The wild horses in the West are a uniquely American symbol of freedom," Harris says in the full PSA. "Our public lands are part of our collective inheritance as citizens, and the wildlife and habitat on those lands are part of our shared responsibility. Solutions do exist to preserve the gift for our children and our children's children the gift of seeing wild horses on the range. To change course before it's too late will require leadership and vision."

At the center of protecting these iconic animals is RTF – a national nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the freedom, welfare, and future of America's wild horses and burros through humane, science-based solutions.

For more than 25 years, RTF has worked to protect wild horses on the range while promoting balanced stewardship that benefits animals, public lands, and local communities alike. RTF's work includes conservation advocacy, public education, fertility control programs that reduce the need for costly roundups, and lifelong sanctuary care for horses in need.

By collaborating with respected animal welfare organizations, veterinarians, land managers, and policymakers, RTF is working to advance practical reforms that prioritize humane treatment and responsible management that benefits the land, wild horses, and all wildlife.

"We are at a critical time to prioritize the conservation of our open spaces and natural resources that benefit our communities, wild horses, and all wildlife," Harris says. "The time is now to support Return to Freedom's efforts. America's wild horses cannot speak for themselves, but together, we can ensure they remain protected, respected, and free."

An Oscar, Tony and Emmy Award-nominated actor, Harris was inducted into the Cowboy Hall of Fame in April for his contributions to the Western genre, including as the director, co-writer and star of the film "Appaloosa" and as the star of the HBO series "Westworld." Harris currently stars in Paramount+'s "Yellowstone" spinoff series "Dutton Ranch."

Return to Freedom, Wild Horse Conservation (RTF) is a pioneering wild horse conservation organization focused on the preservation of wild horses and burros since 1997. RTF operates the American Wild Horse Sanctuary at three California locations, caring for nearly 500 rescued mustangs and burros in bonded family bands and social groups. The sanctuary hosts experiential learning in nature's classroom and models holistic regenerative grazing and minimally intrusive management solutions that can be implemented on the range as an alternative to traumatic and costly roundups.

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SOURCE Return to Freedom Wild Horse Conservation