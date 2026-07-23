EDAWN Becomes Northern NV Now

Northern Nevada's economic development organization unveils a new name and brand

RENO, Nev., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 40 years, the organization known as Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN) has brought new companies to Northern Nevada, helped local startups grow into industry leaders, and kept established employers rooted in the region. Today, that work has a name to match it. EDAWN announced it will now operate as 'Northern NV Now,' unveiling the new name and brand at a press conference this morning at Reno Public Market.

The change is a new brand, not a new organization. The same team, the same investors, and the same mission that have driven the region's economic vitality for more than four decades all remain in place.

"Northern Nevada is not the same place it was 40 years ago, and neither are we," said Taylor Adams, President and CEO. "Our name needed to reflect the work we do and the region we serve. This is not a change in direction. It is a clearer way to say who we have become. Northern NV Now tells people where we work and how fast we move."

The new name also provides new specificity to the work the organization does, a story that had grown harder to tell. 'Authority' led some to assume a government agency. 'Western Nevada' was too broad to pinpoint the region the organization actually serves. Northern NV Now removes that ambiguity and puts the region front and center. It emphasizes that the region moves fast and with purpose, just like the businesses that locate and grow here.

The new brand centers on a rising sun over a mountain, an image rooted in Northern Nevada's landscape. The mountain anchors the mark in the region the organization serves, while the rising sun signals optimism and momentum. The design began as a set of simple arrows, and that origin still shows in the way the shapes lean upward, giving the mark clear direction. Invoking the dawn of a rising sun is also a nod to continuity with the previous organizations abbreviated name EDAWN.

The colors tell a similar story of continuity. Blue carries forward from the previous brand and now pairs with a new orange pulled from the sunrise. A broader secondary palette works in teal, another color from the former brand, keeping a visible thread to where the organization has been.

Northern NV Now is making this change from a position of strength. Companies in advanced manufacturing, clean energy, and technology continue to choose the region. A homegrown company recently crossed a billion-dollar valuation. Employers who arrived decades ago are still here, still investing, still growing. That momentum is precisely what made this the right moment to step forward under a new brand.

The rebrand also puts into practice a value the organization promotes to its investors: doing business within the region. Northern NV Now built the new identity in partnership with The Abbi Agency, a Reno-based marketing and public relations firm and Platinum investor in the organization, keeping the project and the dollars behind it in the community it serves.

"The board supported this change because it reflects what many of us in the business community have watched take shape for years," said Stephen Ascuaga, Board Chair and Corporate Director of Business Development at Peppermill Inc. "Northern Nevada has become one of the most dynamic places in the country to build a business, and this organization has helped lead that shift. It deserves a brand as forward-looking as the region it serves."

The transition begins today. The organization's website and social channels will start carrying the new brand immediately, with a full website rebuild to follow in the coming months.

The name is new and the look is new, but the work behind them is not. As companies keep choosing Northern Nevada and the region's own businesses grow well beyond it, Northern NV Now will keep doing what it has always done, now under a name and brand built to match the work.

To view Northern NV Now's brand guidelines, click here.

About Northern NV Now: Formally known as EDAWN, Northern NV Now is a 501(c)6 non-profit organization established in 1983 funded primarily by private investors with support from public partners, committed to supporting, growing, and maintaining a vibrant and sustainable economy in Northern Nevada. For more information, visit: www.northernnvnow.com.

SOURCE Edawn