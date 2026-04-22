Edenor Informs the Market that on April 14th, 2026, it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2025.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. ("edenor" or the "Company"; BYMA/NYSE: EDN), the largest electricity distribution company in Argentina, informs that on April 14th, 2026, it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 (the '2025 Annual Report') before the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC'). The 2025 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting either the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or the Company's Investor Relations website at ir.edenor.com/en. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company's 2025 Annual Report free of charge by requesting a copy within a reasonable period of time from edenor's Investor Relations office, at [email protected].

SOURCE Edenor S.A.