Edge Public Expands Cooperative Contract Portfolio with Digital Accessibility Solutions from Word Wizards

LAKE WORTH, Fla. and SILVER SPRING, Md., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge Public, a Buyers Edge Platform (BEP) brand focused on delivering publicly solicited, fully compliant cooperative purchasing contracts for public sector organizations, today announced a new cooperative partnership with Word Wizards, Inc., a certified woman-owned small business and one of the longest-tenured digital accessibility service providers in the United States.

Through two competitively awarded contracts (AFI-2025117 and AFI-2025118), public agencies participating in Edge Public's cooperative purchasing program can access a complete suite of digital accessibility compliance solutions through a streamlined, compliant procurement pathway. Services include document remediation, accessible forms development, video captioning and audio description, strategic consulting, and professional training.

These contracts are accessible through Civic Marketplace, the AI-enabled procurement platform that helps public entities discover cooperative contracts, compare suppliers, and move from need to award through a more streamlined and compliant process, as well as Edge Public's website.

As public agencies face increasing pressure to meet evolving ADA digital accessibility requirements, the need for scalable, compliant solutions continues to grow. This partnership provides a clear, procurement-ready pathway for agencies to address accessibility needs efficiently while maintaining transparency and accountability.

"Accessibility compliance is quickly becoming a top priority for public agencies, but many teams are still navigating how to implement solutions in a way that meets procurement requirements," said Chris Primiano of Edge Public. "By making these services available through a competitively awarded cooperative contract, we're giving agencies a clear, compliant path to act—without slowing down the process."

Word Wizards Inc. brings decades of experience supporting accessibility initiatives across federal, state and local agencies, delivering services that help organizations create compliant documents, forms and video content. Word Wizards also offers strategic guidance, consulting, and training services to help stakeholders plan for accessibility requirements in a holistic way, and educate their teams about accessibility regulations and techniques for compliance.

"Accessibility isn't just a set of legal criteria; it matters when a blind person can vote, or when a deaf person can understand a training video. The process empowers real people to access information and navigate their world unhindered by disability," said Benjamin Gordon, President of Word Wizards, Inc. "Our focus has always been on making that accessible experience actually work for people, not just checking a box. This partnership with Edge Public and access to these services on Civic Marketplace helps bring that level of execution to more agencies across the country."

The cooperative contract was awarded through Alliance for Innovation (AFI), supporting its mission to equip local governments with innovative, practical solutions that improve service delivery and operational effectiveness.

In April 2024, the Department of Justice formally adopted WCAG 2.1 Level AA as the binding technical standard for all state and local government web content and mobile applications under Title II of the ADA. Compliance deadlines, recently extended by one year, now require conformance by April 2027 for entities serving populations of 50,000 or more and April 2028 for smaller jurisdictions. Word Wizards, Inc. offers a one-stop solution for stakeholders to achieve compliance with full confidence.

"What we're seeing across local government is a shift from one-off compliance efforts to long-term operational responsibility," said Michael Wilkes, Executive Director of Alliance for Innovation. "Accessibility is part of that shift—it requires leadership, coordination, and systems that can sustain the work over time. Partnerships like this help make that transition more achievable."

"This is exactly the kind of work Civic Marketplace is built to support," said Al Hleileh, Co-Founder and CEO of Civic Marketplace. "Agencies shouldn't have to choose between moving quickly and staying compliant. By bringing contracts like this into a structured, transparent environment, we're helping teams evaluate options, move with confidence, and get to better outcomes faster."

The cooperative contracts are available immediately to eligible public sector entities through Edge Public and Civic Marketplace.

About Word Wizards

Word Wizards, Inc. is a digital accessibility services firm headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland. For more than 25 years, the company has helped clients meet Section 508, WCAG, and ADA accessibility requirements.

Over a 40-year history in professional document solutions and digital media services, Word Wizards has developed a unique in-house expertise to service the full scope of accessibility compliance services including: document and forms remediation, video captioning and audio description, strategic consulting, and professional training. Learn more at https://wordwizardsinc.com.

About Edge Public

Edge Public partners with procurement vehicles and marketplace platforms to simplify compliant purchasing for public agencies, expanding access to quality suppliers while reducing administrative burden. Its growing cooperative contract portfolio serves public sector needs at every scale. Learn more at https://edgepublic.com.

About Alliance for Innovation

AFI is a nonprofit association of governments dedicated to fostering innovation and excellence in local government. AFI assists local governments in implementing innovative solutions to enhance efficiency, service delivery, and community impact. The organization emphasizes strategic thinking, emerging technologies, and best practices to equip public agencies with the knowledge and support to address evolving challenges.

AFI offers various programs, including innovation academies, workshops, and a comprehensive knowledge network that allows local governments to share success stories and lessons learned. It hosts annual conferences and webinars that unite municipal leaders, industry experts, and academic researchers to explore trends in governance, sustainability, civic engagement, and operational improvements.

By promoting a culture of innovation, AFI empowers local governments to be more adaptive, resilient, and responsive to the needs of their communities, ultimately enhancing the quality of life for citizens nationwide. Learn more at https://www.transformgov.org.

About Civic Marketplace

Civic Marketplace is the AI procurement platform built for local governments and free for every SLED entity to use. By removing cost as a barrier, we make it easier for cities, counties, and school districts to modernize how they buy goods and services without adding strain to already tight budgets.

Our platform connects government buyers to a network of pre-approved suppliers, ensuring every contract meets compliance and quality standards from the start. We're especially committed to expanding access for historically underutilized businesses, helping local governments support regional suppliers and strengthen the communities they serve.

Procurement doesn't have to be slow, complicated, or expensive. Civic Marketplace is backed by venture investment and built to prove it. Learn more at https://www.civicmarketplace.com.

Contact:

Ryan Gerding, EAG Advertising & Marketing

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816-665-1001

SOURCE Edge Public