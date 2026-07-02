Edge226 Acquires AnyClip Ltd. to Power the Future of AI-Powered Cross-Channel Performance Marketing

Acquisition Strengthens Edge226's Video Intelligence, AI, and Cross-Channel Capabilities Across CTV, Mobile Web, In-App, and Rewarded Advertising

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge226, an AI-powered cross-channel performance marketing platform for mobile apps and games, today announced the acquisition of AnyClip Ltd., an AI-powered video intelligence company built for media companies and publishers.

The acquisition strengthens Edge226's capabilities across video intelligence, artificial intelligence, and monetization, accelerating the company's vision to build a more advanced performance platform that connects marketing investment more directly to measurable business outcomes.

AnyClip brings proprietary AI capabilities that analyze and understand video content at scale, enabling smarter video experiences, stronger contextual intelligence, and more effective monetization. Together with Edge226's AI-powered performance infrastructure, advertiser demand, and measurement capabilities, the companies aim to deliver more advanced outcome-driven advertising solutions across CTV, in-app, rewarded, and desktop environments.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Yoav Kirmayer, Co-CEO of Edge226

"The acquisition of AnyClip marks another important step in Edge226's long-term growth strategy. As the advertising ecosystem continues to evolve, we remain focused on expanding our technology platform, strengthening our market position, and creating more value for advertisers, publishers, and partners.

AnyClip has built an impressive business with strong technology, deep market expertise, and meaningful customer relationships. This acquisition broadens our capabilities and creates new opportunities to scale across high-growth areas of digital media.

We are excited to welcome the AnyClip team to Edge226 and look forward to building the next phase of growth together."

Avishay Raviv, Co-CEO of Edge226

"This acquisition strengthens our ability to deliver on Edge226's mission: helping mobile apps and games grow through transparent, outcome-driven performance marketing.

By integrating AnyClip's proprietary AI and video intelligence with Edge226's cross-channel performance infrastructure, advertiser demand, and measurement capabilities, we are creating a stronger platform that drives better outcomes for marketers and unlocks greater monetization opportunities for publishers.

Together, we are building the next generation of AI-powered performance marketing across video, CTV, mobile, and emerging digital channels."

Gil Becker, CEO of AnyClip

"This transaction marks an important milestone in AnyClip's journey. Over the years, we have built a strong business, developed innovative and proprietary AI technology, and assembled an exceptional team that has consistently delivered value to customers and partners.

Our technology enables publishers to understand their video content at scale, improve discovery and recommendations, deliver contextual advertising, and create more engaging video experiences. Together with Edge226, we will be able to combine content intelligence with user and audience data, opening the door to more advanced personalization and targeting capabilities.

Edge226's established DSP, extensive demand relationships, and monetization capabilities will also allow AnyClip to come to market with an even stronger value proposition for publishers. Together, we will be able to expand our solutions and accelerate our investment in high-growth areas such as vertical video, in-app experiences, and new video monetization formats.

I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together and grateful to everyone who contributed to the company's success. Edge226 is well-positioned to build on this foundation, and I am confident that the combination of our technologies, talent, data, demand, and market expertise will create significant opportunities for growth in the years ahead.

On behalf of the entire AnyClip team, I would like to thank our employees, customers, partners, and investors for their trust and support throughout this journey."

About Edge226

Edge226 is an AI-powered cross-channel performance marketing platform built for mobile apps and games. The company helps advertisers scale through transparent, outcome-driven campaigns optimized around installs, purchases, and ROAS across CTV, in-app, rewarded, and mobile channels.

About AnyClip

AnyClip is an AI-powered video technology company built for media companies and publishers. Its proprietary Visual Intelligence Platform helps organizations analyze, understand, tag, search, recommend, and package video content at scale, making video libraries easier to discover, distribute, personalize, and monetize.

With advanced contextual understanding, AI-driven recommendations, smart video experiences, and intelligent monetization engines, AnyClip helps publishers increase engagement, unlock new inventory, and maximize revenue across their video assets.

Contacts

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SOURCE Edge226