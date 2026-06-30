Edgewell Personal Care Releases its 2025 Sustainability Report

The Company Discloses its Progress from the 2025 Fiscal Year Across its Business and Functions

SHELTON, Conn., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) has released its fiscal 2025 Sustainability Report. The report dives into the progress and achievements toward its Sustainable Care strategy, which continues to serve as a roadmap to guide the Company's path forward. The FY25 report covers key sustainability topics as they relate to our strategy, across three pillars - our Brands, Operations and Supply Chain, and our People and Communities.

Rod Little, President and Chief Executive Officer of Edgewell Personal Care, said, "Fiscal 2025 has been another year of progress in Edgewell's transformation. This continued momentum reflects the effectiveness of our strategy and the business model we have been building as we focus on our brands, our consumers and operational excellence. Looking to the future, we remain committed to this important journey and to our Sustainable Care priorities. While the external environment will always be shifting, one thing is clear: Edgewell's commitment to operating responsibly will remain steadfast. With consumers at the center of all that we do, I am confident that our sustainability strategy, innovation and leadership will continue to move us forward."

In fiscal 2025, Edgewell continued to make progress toward its sustainability objectives, which can be seen throughout the report:

Products & Packaging:

Reduced virgin petroleum-based plastic 1 in disposable razor handles by 30.8% versus FY19 baseline.

in disposable razor handles by 30.8% versus FY19 baseline. Reduced virgin petroleum-based plastic¹ in packaging by 31.0% versus FY19 baseline.

83.2% of our packaging was designed for recycling or reuse.

91.1% of our fiber- and paper-based packaging used recycled and/or certified responsibly sourced fiber.2

Operations & Supply Chain:

Reduced GHG emissions by 40% versus FY19 baseline.

88% of the waste from our manufacturing facilities was diverted from landfill.

Continued to source 100% certified sustainable palm oil for use in our products.3

People & Community:

More than 207,000 recognition moments have been celebrated by our teammates since the program launched in FY21.

For FY25, 86% of teammates reported feeling satisfied with Edgewell as a place to work in our annual Global Experience Survey.

Achieved one of EPC's strongest safety results to date, with an injury rate of 0.51, exceeding our goal of <1.0.

Edgewell donated ~US$715,000 in charitable giving throughout FY25.

Outside Recognition:

In 2025, Edgewell was certified as a Great Place To Work ® across 13 regions, including Australia, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, China, Poland, Spain, Taiwan, the UAE and the U.K.

® across 13 regions, including Australia, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, China, Poland, Spain, Taiwan, the UAE and the U.K. Ranked one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek and Statista for the seventh year in a row.

by and for the seventh year in a row. Recognized as one of America's Climate Leaders in USA Today 's ranking of American companies that have achieved the greatest reductions in core GHG emissions intensity.

in 's ranking of American companies that have achieved the greatest reductions in core GHG emissions intensity. Ranked #1 in Connecticut in Forbes' America's Best in State Employers 2025.

Amy Knight, Vice President of Global Sustainability, stated, "At Edgewell, we believe sustainability is most meaningful when it is embedded into the way we do business. Our Sustainable Care approach reflects that philosophy as we continue to embed sustainability across our business. This year's Sustainability Report reflects that ongoing work and the progress we've made. I am proud of the dedication our teams bring to this work and inspired by the collaboration that makes it possible."

To read the full report, please visit Edgewell.com/SustainabilityReport.

About Sustainable Care

Edgewell's Sustainable Care strategy serves to support the Company's operations, business growth and transformation objectives while inspiring a world where the joy of caring for yourself is balanced with caring for our shared planet and society. Unveiled in 2020, Sustainable Care includes key commitments across its brands, operations and supply chain, and workforce and communities. For more information, visit www.Edgewell.com/sustainability.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's shaving products; Schick® and Billie® women's shaving products; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Banana Boat®, Hawaiian Tropic®, Bulldog®, Jack Black®, and Cremo® sun and skin care products; and Wet Ones® moist wipes. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K., and Australia, with approximately 6,200 employees worldwide.

Virgin petroleum-based plastic is derived from petrochemical feedstock and has not previously been used or processed.



Recycled content is from a feedstock that has been previously used or processed. We aim to source certified virgin fiber for use in our packaging with preference for Forest Stewardship Council® and Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification ™ programs.



"Palm oil" includes palm oil derivatives, palm kernel oil and palm kernel oil derivatives.

SOURCE Edgewell Personal Care Company