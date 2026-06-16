Edimakor Father's Day Offer: Free Credits, 65% Savings, and Unlimited AI Creation

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Father's Day is almost here, and HitPaw Edimakor is celebrating with one of its biggest seasonal promotions of the year. From 10 June 2026 to 9 July 2026, Edimakor is offering up to 65% OFF discount, exclusive VIP discounts, and free bonus credits for users. This special Father's Day event gives creators affordable access to some of the platform's most advanced AI tools — including AI Video Generator, AI Image Generator, AI Music Generator, AI Ads, and industry-leading models such as Wan 2.7, Seedance 2.0, Kling, Veo 3, and NanoBanana 2.

Edimakor Father's Day Offer

With plans starting as low as $15.96 — creators can bring ideas to life faster, easier, and more professionally than ever before.

Unlock More with Edimakor VIP

Edimakor Father's Day promotion also includes special savings on Edimakor VIP memberships.

Edimakor Perpetual VIP

The lifetime plan provides long-term access to Edimakor's powerful creative ecosystem… Users can enjoy advanced AI tools, premium features, watermark-free exports, and continuous access to future creative possibilities.

Edimakor Monthly VIP

For creators looking for flexibility — the monthly VIP option offers affordable access to professional AI tools without a long-term commitment. It is ideal for content creators, marketers, educators, and businesses that need powerful AI assistance on demand. You can get this product for as little as $15.96 and enjoy full access.

Edimakor AI Credits – Up to 65% OFF

AI Credits unlock access to Edimakor's growing collection of advanced AI features and premium models. Credits can be used for generating videos, images, music, advertisements, animations, and more.

Current Father's Day offers include:

100,000 Credits / Year – Up to 65% OFF

– Up to 10,000 Credits / Month – Special discounted pricing

– Special discounted pricing 4,000 Credits / Month – Affordable entry option for everyday creators

These credits provide access to premium AI generation capabilities — allowing users to create high-quality content without limitations.

Bonus: 60 Free AI Credits

As part of the Father's Day celebration, Edimakor is also giving users 60 Free AI Credits.

How to Participate

Create a video with Edimakor, showcasing your creativity, memories, or daily moments. Share it directly via the "Social Media" tab under Edimakor's "Export" panel, using #EdimakorAI. Earn 60 free AI Credits automatically!

Celebrate Father's Day with Unlimited Creativity

With major discounts, free bonus credits, and access to Edimakor's complete AI creative suite, this Father's Day promotion offers exceptional value for creators of all skill levels.

These limited-time offers will not last forever.. Visit the Edimakor website today, claim your free credits, and start creating unforgettable videos, images, music, and memories for Dad.

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SOURCE HitPaw Edimakor