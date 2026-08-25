Education Writers Association Names Beth Francesco as Executive Director

Veteran journalist, educator and nonprofit executive will lead EWA's next chapter of service to education journalists

WASHINGTON, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Education Writers Association Board of Directors today announced Beth Francesco as the organization's next Executive Director, effective Sept. 28, 2026.

Francesco joins EWA from the National Press Club Journalism Institute, where she served as executive director for nearly four years and held leadership roles since 2019. She brings deep experience in journalism, education, nonprofit leadership, program growth, fundraising and building professional communities for journalists.

The Education Writers Association Board of Directors announced Beth Francesco as the organization's next Executive Director.

"Beth stood out to the board as a thoughtful, innovative leader who understands both the profound importance of a free press and the increasingly difficult conditions under which journalists, especially education reporters, are working," said Eva-Marie Ayala, President of the EWA Board of Directors. "She combines strategic vision with a willingness to listen, experiment and work alongside members and staff. We are confident that Beth is the right leader to deepen EWA's service to its members, expand its reach and guide the organization into its next chapter."

Francesco began her career as an editor at the Corpus Christi Caller-Times in Texas and later worked as a freelance journalist for regional and national publications. She spent four years as student media adviser for The Shorthorn, the campus newspaper at the University of Texas at Arlington, and then six years as director of student publications at the university. She taught journalism as an adjunct professor at UT Arlington and American University in Washington, D.C.

Throughout her career, Francesco has edited and mentored education journalists and student journalists while developing training and professional learning opportunities for reporters at every career level.

"EWA sits at the center of so much that has shaped my career and my sense of purpose: journalism, education, access to reliable information and the power of informed communities," Francesco said. "Education journalists are covering some of the most consequential issues facing families and communities, often with fewer resources and under growing professional pressures. I am honored to join EWA and eager to listen to its members, build on the organization's strong foundation and work with the staff and board to ensure journalists have the training, resources and community they need to do this vital work."

At the National Press Club Journalism Institute, Francesco helped stabilize, modernize and expand the organization's reach. As the executive director, she helped grow the number of journalists and communicators the institute serves, expanded its portfolio of free and revenue-generating training, and strengthened partnerships that widened access to professional development. She also helped develop fellowship, scholarship and internship programs, including initiatives supporting public health reporting and journalists facing professional risk. Her work has included creating financial and professional resources for journalists navigating legal, physical and digital threats.

The EWA Board expressed its gratitude to interim Executive Director Debbie Veney for her steady leadership during the transition, and to the EWA staff for continuing to deliver high-quality programming and services to members.

Under Francesco's leadership, EWA will continue advancing its mission of supporting rigorous journalism that informs the public and holds accountable the people, policies and systems shaping students' lives. Its strategic priorities include broadening and investing in membership, strengthening EWA's role as the leading hub for education journalism best practices, and supporting the organization's long-term financial health.

About the Education Writers Association

The Education Writers Association is the national professional organization for journalists who cover education. EWA works to strengthen the community of education journalists and improve the quality of education coverage through training, fellowships, resources, recognition and opportunities for professional connection.

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Dorie Turner Nolt

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SOURCE The Education Writers Association