Educational Insights Supersizes the Viral Kanoodle Experience with Kanoodle Party and Kanoodle XL

New larger-format versions bring Kanoodle's addictive puzzle play to game nights, group gatherings, and indoor-outdoor play

TORRANCE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Educational Insights, a leading creator of award-winning toys and games, is taking Kanoodle to a whole new scale with the launch of Kanoodle Party and Kanoodle XL launching exclusively at Walmart. The Kanoodle line, which has generated billions of views online and sold millions of games, is now introducing two larger-format games to give fans new ways to compete, collaborate, and experience one of Educational Insights' most recognizable lines.

Kanoodle Party Kanoodle XL

Kanoodle Party transforms the traditionally solo brainteaser into a fast-paced, social game for one to four players ages 8 and older. By scanning a QR code, players can access the official Kanoodle web timer and select turns of five to 30 seconds or set a custom time. Try to solve the puzzle on your turn before the buzzer sounds, and it moves to the next player. Players can race against the clock, work together to solve puzzles, or try the fan-favorite, viral #ShakeChallenge on an even larger scale. Kanoodle Party includes a 15-inch tabletop board with a lid and built-in storage, 12 oversized Kanoodle pieces that are three times the size of the original, and a guide featuring 100 puzzles and 40 bonus challenges.

Kanoodle XL becomes the largest Kanoodle challenge yet, boasting a 30-inch game board that can be played indoors and outdoors. Kanoodle XL includes the extra-large game board, 12 extra-large Kanoodle pieces, 25 double-sided challenge cards, a guide card, and a mesh bag for easy storage and transport, so Kanoodle XL can join you at the park, beach, backyard, and more. Both Kanoodle XL and Kanoodle Party are compatible with the fan-favorite puzzles from the original Kanoodle and Kanoodle Ultimate Champion game, extending their play value into hours of puzzle-solving entertainment.

"What has always made Kanoodle special is that the challenge is simple to understand, but endlessly satisfying to solve," said Lisa Guili, Vice President and General Manager of Educational Insights. "Kanoodle Party and Kanoodle XL stay true to that core experience while opening up entirely new ways to play. Whether players are racing around a table, working together, or taking the challenge outdoors, these new formats make Kanoodle more social, more collaborative, and even more fun to share."

Kanoodle has made a name for itself online, with millions of fans flocking to TikTok and YouTube to watch livestreams of gameplay, engage with creators and other fans, and create their own Kanoodle challenges. The launch of Kanoodle Party and Kanoodle XL celebrates that fan base by partnering with the Kanoodle community to create and share content, host play-along livestreams, and provide social entertainment opportunities centered around the new releases.

Kanoodle is a viral line of addictive, age-neutral brainteasers featuring endlessly replayable puzzle challenges that encourage spatial reasoning, critical thinking, and problem-solving while building confidence through the satisfaction of finding a solution. With challenges ranging from beginner to expert, players of all ages and skill levels can jump in and start playing.



"Kanoodle makes logic and puzzle play approachable, engaging, and easy to enjoy across a wide range of ages. We're excited to offer Walmart shoppers new and exclusive ways to experience a brand that brings together problem solving, creativity, and fun," said Aaron Bañuelos, Walmart Merchant of Games, Puzzles, and Blasters.

Both Kanoodle Party and Kanoodle XL are launching exclusively at Walmart Stores. Kanoodle Party retails for $29.97 and is available at Walmart stores and Walmart.com. Kanoodle XL will be available at Walmart stores and Walmart.com at the end of October for $79.97.

"Kanoodle Party and Kanoodle XL give Walmart shoppers more ways to enjoy the brand. Party creates a more social and interactive play experience, while XL offers a larger, more immersive format. Together, these exclusive releases provide customers with new options for different occasions and styles of play across all ages," said Aaron Bañuelos.

For more information about Kanoodle Party, Kanoodle XL, and the complete Kanoodle collection, visit the Kanoodle page on Educational Insights website (https://www.educationalinsights.com/) or the Kanoodle brand store on Walmart.com. Shop Kanoodle Party now at Walmart and stay tuned for Kanoodle XL in October.

About Educational Insights®

Based in sunny Southern California, Educational Insights has over 60 years of experience creating award-winning toys and games. Our products encourage curiosity, introduce new skills, and build confidence through play-based learning. We prioritize hands-on play and self-led discovery through our products like fan-favorite brainteaser line Kanoodle, GeoSafari science toys, Design & Drill construction toys, Playfoam and Pluffle sensory products, creative arts and crafts kits, foundational early learning sets, and more.

Learn more about how we are igniting the spark in every child at www.educationalinsights.com or follow the brand on TikTok @educationalinsights or @Kanoodleofficial, Instagram @educationalinsights, and Facebook @EducationalInsights.

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SOURCE Educational Insights