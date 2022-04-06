DUBLIN, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Educational Services Global Market Report 2022, By Type, By Type of Expenditure, By Mode" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global educational services market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Educational Services Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Educational Services Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Educational Services Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Educational Services Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Educational Services Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Educational Services



9. Educational Services Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. Educational Services Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Educational Services Market, 2021, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Educational Services Market, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Educational Services Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. Educational Services Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Educational Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Other Educational Services

Colleges, Universities, And Professional Schools

Elementary And Secondary Schools

11.2. Global Educational Services Market, Segmentation By Type of Expenditure, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Public

Private

11.3. Global Educational Services Market, Segmentation By Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Online

Offline

12. Educational Services Market Segments

12.1. Global Other Educational Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Fine Arts Schools; Sports And Recreation Instruction; Language Schools; Exam Preparation And Tutoring; All Other Miscellaneous Schools And Instruction; Educational Support Services

12.2. Global Colleges, Universities, And Professional Schools Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Junior Colleges; Higher Education Colleges And Universities; Business and Secretarial Schools; Computer Training; Professional and Management Development Training; Technical and Trade Schools

12.3. Global Elementary And Secondary Schools Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Primary School; Middle School; Secondary School



13. Educational Services Market Metrics

13.1. Educational Services Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2016-2026, Global

13.2. Per Capita Average Educational Services Market Expenditure, 2016-2026, Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zbbdxd

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets