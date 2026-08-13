Edupoint Educational Systems Named One of the Top Companies to Work for in Arizona in 2026

Win Marks the Eighth Time the Company Has Been Recognized

MESA, Ariz., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edupoint® Educational Systems, creator of the unified Synergy® Education Platform for K–12 student data management, today announced that the company has been named one of the Top Companies to Work for in Arizona in 2026. This marks the eighth time Edupoint has received this recognition.

The annual program recognizes Arizona companies that have demonstrated a commitment to creating exceptional workplace environments. Winners are selected through a comprehensive evaluation process that relies significantly on employee survey feedback and considers factors including corporate culture, training and development opportunities, salary and benefits, and overall employee satisfaction.

Edupoint's leadership team has helped shape major advances in K–12 student data systems for more than 35 years. Today, the company continues to build on that experience by delivering powerful technology designed to improve district operations and support student success.

The company's culture is grounded in long-term partnership, shared accountability, and a strong commitment to serving customers well. Its guiding principles — Customer First Always, Partners for Life, and Do the Right Thing — shape how employees work together, solve problems, and support the evolving needs of districts and education service centers.

Edupoint offers competitive pay and a generous benefits package, along with a wellness program that includes company-provided Fitbits and monthly fitness challenges. Employees enjoy casual dress, free healthy snacks, Food Truck Fridays, friendly competitions, community giving opportunities, and continued learning through programs such as management and technical training. Edupoint also celebrates Take Your Child to Work Day with robust interdepartmental programming and supports an active internship program.

"This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the experience of our employees," said Bob Weathers, Founder and CEO of Edupoint. "Their talent, collaboration, and commitment to doing the right thing have shaped our culture and continue to drive the value we deliver to school districts and the communities they serve."

About Edupoint Educational Systems

Edupoint Educational Systems is a leading education technology company focused on simplifying K–12 operations and instruction. Its Synergy Education Platform unifies student information, teaching and learning, student support, operations, and analytics in one modern system — helping educators turn data into action. For more than 25 years, districts of all sizes have relied on Synergy to support both immediate needs and long-term growth.

More than 5.5 million students use Synergy in 21 states. Learn more at https://www.edupoint.com/.

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Caption: Top Companies to Work for in Arizona in 2026.

LOGO: https://www.edupoint.com/Portals/0/logo-edupoint.png

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SOURCE Edupoint Educational Systems