Edward Jones Invests in Aquiline Portfolio Company Quicken

Investment by pioneering wealth manager will expand Quicken's reach into the wealth management community

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquiline today announced that Edward Jones has made an investment in Quicken, an Aquiline portfolio company.

Founded in 1983 and based in Menlo Park, Calif., Quicken is the leading provider of personal financial management software, enabling users to manage spending, create and maintain a budget, track investments, pay bills, and plan for retirement. More than two million customers ranging from young adults first entering the job market to some of the wealthiest Americans subscribe to the company's financial software products.

Edward Jones' investment reflects the firm's continued commitment to evolving its client experience through strategic investments in tools, products and technology that complement its advisor-led model. The firm intends to work closely with Quicken to expand access to intuitive personal financial management capabilities that help clients better understand and manage their day-to-day finances. By providing greater visibility into spending, saving and investing habits, these tools can help clients make more informed financial decisions and stay on track toward their long-term financial goals. The investment also supports Edward Jones' efforts to meet the evolving expectations of younger investors while enhancing, not replacing, the personalized relationships at the core of the client experience.

Since Aquiline's investment in Quicken, the company has dramatically grown the user base of its leading Quicken Simplifi cloud-based financial app. The company has also launched Quicken Business & Personal on mobile and web, bringing the ease of use of personal finance software to microbusiness finances; Quicken LifeHub, which allows families to track essential information across generations; and Quicken Family Enterprise which extends the range of Quicken desktop software to address customers with advanced needs such as tracking multiple entities.

Funds managed by Aquiline will continue to be the majority owner of Quicken following the transaction.

Eric Dunn, CEO of Quicken, said: "Quicken has long been a trusted provider of personal and micro-business financial management software, selling directly to consumers. With the new investment from Edward Jones, we look forward to extending our go-to-market approach, to include indirect distribution, and are delighted to have found in them an investor who shares our values and has a similar goal of improving customers' financial wellness. Aquiline's extensive strategic connectivity in financial services was key to unlocking this additional channel of growth for the company."

Nick Seibert, Principal at Aquiline, said: "We welcome Edward Jones' investment and look forward to engaging their extensive network of financial advisors to expand Quicken's reach. The investment represents an important milestone as Quicken expands its capabilities to bring in more leading financial institutions, a key part of their strategy going forward. For more than two decades, we have connected our portfolio companies with strategic investors who can deploy differentiated capabilities and distribution, and this investment exemplifies that approach."

Greg Robinson, Principal, Head of Corporate Development and Edward Jones Ventures, said: "Edward Jones is continually evolving to serve more clients, more completely. We're making deliberate investments in digital capabilities that complement our trusted, financial advisor-led model. Our minority investment in Quicken aims to help clients at all stages of their investing journeys better understand and manage their day-to-day finances and build the confidence to improve long-term financial fulfillment."

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Quicken.

About Aquiline

Aquiline is a global private investment firm with offices in New York, London, and Philadelphia that focuses on financial services and technology. As of March 31, 2026, Aquiline had approximately $11 billion of assets under management and deployed approximately $8.4 billion of capital across the firm's strategies since inception.

For more information about Aquiline, its investment professionals, and its portfolio companies, visit www.aquiline.com.

About Quicken

Quicken is the best-selling personal finance software in the U.S. For over 40 years, more than 20 million customers have relied on Quicken to help them lead healthier financial lives. Featured on CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies 2025 list, Quicken offers a suite of finance and life management software and apps, including Quicken Simplifi (recognized as the Editors' Choice by PCMag), Quicken Business & Personal, Quicken Classic Premier, Quicken Classic Deluxe, Quicken Classic Business & Personal, and Quicken LifeHub.

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Media Contacts

Quicken

Method Communications

(801) 500-0580

[email protected]

Aquiline

Lawton King

(202) 713-0460

[email protected]

Edward Jones

Julie McCracken

(804) 640-5097

[email protected]

SOURCE Aquiline Capital Partners LP (Delaware limited partnership)