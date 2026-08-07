Egan-Jones Examines How Emerging Technologies Are Reshaping Geopolitical Risk

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Egan-Jones released an analysis examining how advances in military technology are changing long-held geopolitical assumptions and creating new considerations for institutional investors and risk managers.

The publication argues that technological innovation, particularly the proliferation of relatively inexpensive drones and precision weapons, is fundamentally altering the balance of military power. According to Egan-Jones, conflicts that once depended primarily on conventional military strength are increasingly influenced by technologies capable of imposing significant costs on larger, more established forces.

The analysis cites the war in Ukraine as a leading example of this shift. Despite early expectations of a rapid Russian victory, the conflict has demonstrated how drones and similar systems can challenge traditional military advantages by threatening ships, aircraft, armored vehicles, and critical infrastructure at comparatively low cost. The report also notes that Russia's geographic scale has complicated efforts to defend its territory against these evolving threats.

Egan-Jones identifies similar dynamics in the Middle East, where relatively low cost drones and missiles could allow Iran to retain the ability to disrupt traffic through the Strait of Hormuz despite military pressure from Israel and the United States. The publication further observes that technological change has complicated traditional military strategies while increasing the importance of asymmetric capabilities.

Looking ahead, the report suggests that these developments could influence future geopolitical decision making beyond current conflicts. It notes that Russia's experience in Ukraine may affect how other countries evaluate military objectives, including potential actions involving Taiwan.

Egan-Jones concludes that changing military technologies are likely to have lasting implications for the global business and credit environment and encourages investors to consider how evolving geopolitical assumptions may influence long-term risk.

About Egan-Jones Ratings

Egan-Jones, an NRSRO founded in 1995, offers timely and accurate credit ratings and proxy services.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

+1 212 425 0460

SOURCE Egan-Jones Ratings Co.