EGFR Inhibitors Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth at a CAGR of 7.9% During the Forecast Period (2026-2036) Owing to the Entry of Next-generation TKIs, ADCs, and Combination Strategies with Immunotherapy| DelveInsight

The outlook for the EGFR inhibitor market continues to be highly promising, supported by the increasing adoption of precision medicine in oncology and the broader use of targeted therapies across various cancer indications. Additionally, the expected launch of therapies such as Zipalertinib (CLN-081) (Cullinan Oncology/Taiho Pharma), Firmonertinib (ArriVent BioPharma), Ivonescimab (SMT112) (Akeso Biopharma/Summit Therapeutics), PF-08046054 (Pfizer), Patritumab Deruxtecan (Daiichi Sankyo/AstraZeneca), and others will further propel the market growth.

LAS VEGAS, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's EGFR Inhibitors Market Size, Target Population, Competitive Landscape & Market Forecast report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, addressable patient population, which includes top indications such as Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Colorectal cancer (CRC), Head and neck cancer (HNC), and others. The selected indications are based on approved therapies and ongoing pipeline activity. The report also provides insights into the emerging EGFR inhibitors, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

Key Takeaways from the EGFR Inhibitors Market Report

The market size for EGFR inhibitors was found to be USD 7 billion in the 7MM in 2025.

in the 7MM in 2025. The United States accounted for the largest EGFR inhibitor treatment market size, approximately 60% of the total market size in the 7MM in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

of the total market size in the 7MM in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. The report provides the total potential number of patients in the indications, such as Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Colorectal cancer (CRC), Head and neck cancer (HNC), and others .

. In 2025, the 7MM had approximately ~330,000 incident cases of EGFR Inhibitors.

incident cases of EGFR Inhibitors. Leading EGFR inhibitor companies, such as Cullinan Oncology, Taiho Pharma, ArriVent BioPharma, Akeso Biopharma, Summit Therapeutics, Pfizer, Daiichi Sankyo, AstraZeneca, Merck, Kelun-Biotech, CSPC Pharmaceutical, Shanghai JMT-Bio, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AbbVie, Lantern Pharma, Wayshine Biopharm, Teligene US, Genprex, J Ints Bio, Black Diamond Therapeutics, BlossomHill Therapeutics, Scorpion Therapeutics, Pierre Fabre, Antares Therapeutics, A2 Biotherapeutics, BioNTech, Dragonfly Therapeutics, Merus, DualityBio, ORIC Pharmaceuticals, BeOne Medicines (formerly BeiGene), and others, are developing novel EGFR inhibitors that can be available in the EGFR inhibitors market in the coming years.

and others, are developing novel EGFR inhibitors that can be available in the EGFR inhibitors market in the coming years. Some of the key EGFR inhibitors in clinical trials include Zipalertinib (CLN-081), Firmonertinib, Ivonescimab (SMT112), PF-08046054, Patritumab Deruxtecan, Sacituzumab Tirumotecan, (MK-2870), SYS6010, JMT101, Izalontamab Brengitecan (BMS-986507), Telisotuzumab Adizutecan (Temab-A/ABB-400), LP-300, WSD0922-FU, Sutetinib, Quaratusugene ozeplasmid (REQORSA), JIN-A02, Silevertinib, (BDTX-1535), BH-30643, STX-241/PFL-241, STX-721/PFL-271, A2B395, BNT326 (YL 202), DF9001, Pamvatamig (MCLA-129), TAS3351, DB-1310, Enozertinib (ORIC-114 ), BG-60366, and others.

and others. In 2036, among all the therapies for EGFR NSCLC, the highest revenue is estimated to be generated by amivantamab (RYBREVANT) ± lazertinib (LAZCLUZE), followed by osimertinib (TAGRISSO), in the US.

Discover which EGFR drugs will lose patent exclusivity @ https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/egfr-market-forecast

Key Factors Driving the EGFR Inhibitors Market

Rising Prevalence of Cancer: Increasing incidence of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, and head & neck cancers is driving demand for targeted therapies. The growing global cancer burden is expanding the patient pool eligible for EGFR-targeted treatment.

Increasing incidence of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, and head & neck cancers is driving demand for targeted therapies. The growing global cancer burden is expanding the patient pool eligible for EGFR-targeted treatment. Advancements in Precision Medicine: Greater adoption of biomarker-based treatment approaches is supporting the use of EGFR inhibitors in mutation-specific patient populations. Routine molecular testing for EGFR mutations has improved patient identification and treatment selection.

Greater adoption of biomarker-based treatment approaches is supporting the use of EGFR inhibitors in mutation-specific patient populations. Routine molecular testing for EGFR mutations has improved patient identification and treatment selection. Growth in Combination Therapy Approaches: Increasing use of EGFR inhibitors in combination with immunotherapies, chemotherapy, and anti-angiogenic agents is improving clinical outcomes. Combination regimens are helping overcome resistance mechanisms and extending treatment duration.

Increasing use of EGFR inhibitors in combination with immunotherapies, chemotherapy, and anti-angiogenic agents is improving clinical outcomes. Combination regimens are helping overcome resistance mechanisms and extending treatment duration. Strong Pipeline and Ongoing Clinical Research: The emerging landscape holds a diverse range of therapeutic alternatives for treatment, including Zipalertinib (CLN-081) (Cullinan Oncology/Taiho Pharma), Firmonertinib (ArriVent BioPharma), Ivonescimab (SMT112) (Akeso Biopharma/Summit Therapeutics), PF-08046054 (Pfizer), Patritumab Deruxtecan (Daiichi Sankyo/AstraZeneca), Sacituzumab Tirumotecan (MK-2870) (Merck/Kelun-Biotech), SYS6010 (CSPC Pharmaceutical), JMT101 (Shanghai JMT-Bio), Izalontamab Brengitecan (BMS-986507) (Bristol-Myers Squibb), Telisotuzumab Adizutecan (Temab-A/ABB-400) (AbbVie), LP-300 (Lantern Pharma), WSD0922-FU (Wayshine Biopharm), Sutetinib (Teligene US), Quaratusugene ozeplasmid (REQORSA) (Genprex), JIN-A02 J (Ints Bio), Silevertinib (BDTX-1535) (Black Diamond Therapeutics), BH-30643 (BlossomHill Therapeutics), STX-241/PFL-241 (Scorpion Therapeutics/Pierre Fabre), STX-721/PFL-271 (Antares Therapeutics), A2B395 (A2 Biotherapeutics), BNT326 (YL 202) (BioNTech), DF9001 (Dragonfly Therapeutics), Pamvatamig (MCLA-129) (Merus), TAS3351 (Taiho Oncology), DB-1310 (DualityBio), Enozertinib (ORIC-114) (ORIC Pharmaceuticals), BG-60366 (BeOne Medicines), and others. The expected launch of these therapies shall further create a positive impact on the market.

Aparna Thakur, an oncology expert at DelveInsight, said that Exon 20 insertion has emerged as a key competitive arena, with the approvals of RYBREVANT and ZEGFROVY creating a new market segment, while several late-stage candidates, including furmonertinib and zipalertinib, are further heightening the competitive landscape.

EGFR Inhibitors Market Analysis

Treatment approaches for EGFR-mutated NSCLC have advanced significantly over the last two decades with the development of targeted EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs).

First-generation agents such as erlotinib and gefitinib, followed by second-generation therapies including afatinib and dacomitinib , and later the third-generation TKI osimertinib, have consistently demonstrated improved clinical outcomes over conventional chemotherapy in terms of response rates and survival.

, and later the third-generation TKI osimertinib, have consistently demonstrated improved clinical outcomes over conventional chemotherapy in terms of response rates and survival. Osimertinib additionally addresses the T790M resistance mutation, although acquired resistance continues to limit long-term efficacy, leaving post-TKI treatment strategies an ongoing clinical challenge.

additionally addresses the T790M resistance mutation, although acquired resistance continues to limit long-term efficacy, leaving post-TKI treatment strategies an ongoing clinical challenge. Currently, osimertinib continues to serve as the global standard of care for EGFR-mutant NSCLC, supported by robust progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) benefits along with extensive regulatory approvals across multiple disease stages.

At the same time, amivantamab is emerging as a strong competitor, broadening its role beyond EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations through combination approaches involving lazertinib and chemotherapy. Competitive intensity within the market is increasing with the arrival of newer therapies such as datopotamab deruxtecan, sunvozertinib, and aumolertinib.

Real-world evidence from the 7MM highlights the continued dominance of EGFR TKIs in treatment practice, particularly the widespread frontline adoption of osimertinib, while chemotherapy and immunotherapy continue to play roles in later-line settings and in patients harboring uncommon mutations such as exon 20 insertions.

Cetuximab (ERBITUX) , an anti-EGFR IgG1 monoclonal antibody, is projected to retain a steady but mature market presence in metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) and head and neck cancers. Its position is reinforced by extensive clinical experience, a well-established efficacy profile, and approvals from major regulatory agencies, including the U.S. FDA, EMA, and PMDA.

, an anti-EGFR IgG1 monoclonal antibody, is projected to retain a steady but mature market presence in metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) and head and neck cancers. Its position is reinforced by extensive clinical experience, a well-established efficacy profile, and approvals from major regulatory agencies, including the U.S. FDA, EMA, and PMDA. In mCRC, cetuximab remains especially relevant in biomarker-driven settings, particularly among patients with EGFR-expressing and RAS wild-type tumors. Its utility is further strengthened through combination regimens with targeted agents such as encorafenib for BRAF V600E-mutated disease and adagrasib for KRAS G12C-mutated tumors.

In head and neck cancers, cetuximab continues to see stable use in combination therapies and among patients who are unsuitable for certain systemic or immunotherapy-based approaches. Nevertheless, despite sustained clinical utilization across key markets, market expansion is expected to be moderate owing to product maturity, biosimilar competition, and the growing adoption of newer targeted therapies and immuno-oncology treatments.

EGFR exon 20 insertion-positive NSCLC remains particularly challenging to manage with conventional TKIs. Following the withdrawal of mobocertinib, amivantamab became the primary approved therapeutic option in this segment.

However, the approval of sunvozertinib in 2025 has intensified competition, while additional TKIs such as furmonertinib and zipalertinib continue to advance through clinical development.

in 2025 has intensified competition, while additional TKIs such as furmonertinib and zipalertinib continue to advance through clinical development. The emergence of ADCs such as PF-08046054 (Pfizer), Patritumab Deruxtecan (Daiichi Sankyo/AstraZeneca), Sacituzumab Tirumotecan (MK-2870) (Merck/Kelun-Biotech), SYS6010 (CSPC Pharmaceutical), Izalontamab Brengitecan (BMS-986507) (Bristol-Myers Squibb), Telisotuzumab Adizutecan (Temab-A/ABB-400) (AbbVie), and others, and next-generation targeted therapies is further reshaping and intensifying the competitive dynamics within the EGFR NSCLC treatment landscape.

Learn more about the fastest growing EGFR inhibitor market @ EGFR Inhibitors Analysis

EGFR Inhibitors Competitive Landscape

Some of the emerging EGFR inhibitors in the clinical trial landscape include Zipalertinib (CLN-081) (Cullinan Oncology/Taiho Pharma), Firmonertinib (ArriVent BioPharma), Ivonescimab (SMT112) (Akeso Biopharma/Summit Therapeutics), PF-08046054 (Pfizer), Patritumab Deruxtecan (Daiichi Sankyo/AstraZeneca), Sacituzumab Tirumotecan (MK-2870) (Merck/Kelun-Biotech), SYS6010 (CSPC Pharmaceutical), JMT101 (Shanghai JMT-Bio), Izalontamab Brengitecan (BMS-986507) (Bristol-Myers Squibb), Telisotuzumab Adizutecan (Temab-A/ABB-400) (AbbVie), LP-300 (Lantern Pharma), WSD0922-FU (Wayshine Biopharm), Sutetinib (Teligene US), Quaratusugene ozeplasmid (REQORSA) (Genprex), JIN-A02 J (Ints Bio), Silevertinib (BDTX-1535) (Black Diamond Therapeutics), BH-30643 (BlossomHill Therapeutics), STX-241/PFL-241 (Scorpion Therapeutics/Pierre Fabre), STX-721/PFL-271 (Antares Therapeutics), A2B395 (A2 Biotherapeutics), BNT326 (YL 202) (BioNTech), DF9001 (Dragonfly Therapeutics), Pamvatamig (MCLA-129) (Merus), TAS3351 (Taiho Oncology), DB-1310 (DualityBio), Enozertinib (ORIC-114) (ORIC Pharmaceuticals), BG-60366 (BeOne Medicines), and others.

Akeso's ivonescimab (AK112, SMT112) is a novel PD-1/VEGF bispecific antibody and the first agent of its kind to advance into Phase III clinical testing. Developed using the company's proprietary Tetrabody platform, the therapy is designed to simultaneously inhibit PD-1 interactions with PD-L1 and PD-L2 while also blocking VEGF from binding to its receptors.

Simultaneous inhibition of the PD-1 and VEGF pathways has demonstrated notable clinical benefits across several cancers, including NSCLC, renal cell carcinoma, and hepatocellular carcinoma. By integrating both mechanisms into a single therapeutic molecule, ivonescimab may enable broader pathway suppression and potentially provide superior antitumor efficacy compared with conventional combination approaches. The US FDA has accepted Summit Therapeutics' Biologics License Application (BLA) for ivonescimab, supported by findings from the Phase III HARMONi trial, and has set a PDUFA action date of November 14, 2026.

ArriVent BioPharma and Shanghai Allist Pharmaceuticals' Firmonertinib, previously referred to as furmonertinib, is an orally administered, mutation-selective EGFR inhibitor recognized for its strong CNS penetration and activity against a broad spectrum of EGFR mutations, including uncommon variants such as PACC and Exon 20 insertion mutations. The therapy is currently being investigated in the global Phase III FURVENT trial (NCT05607550) as a first-line option for NSCLC patients with EGFR Exon 20 insertion mutations. At the same time, the global Phase Ib FURTHER study (NCT05364043) is evaluating its efficacy in patients with EGFR PACC mutations. In addition, firmonertinib is being explored in combination regimens for advanced or metastatic NSCLC with classical EGFR mutations through a collaboration with InnoCare Pharma.

Cullinan Therapeutics and Taiho Pharma's Zipalertinib is a next-generation, irreversible oral EGFR inhibitor specifically developed to selectively target tumors carrying EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations while sparing wild-type EGFR activity. Preclinical findings indicate that this mutant-selective design may help mitigate the toxicities commonly associated with inhibition of wild-type EGFR. The molecule's distinct chemical structure is also intended to minimize HER2 inhibition, thereby improving selectivity further.

Due to its targeted mechanism and encouraging clinical data, zipalertinib is gaining attention as a potential treatment option for EGFR exon 20 insertion-mutated NSCLC. Taiho Pharmaceutical and Cullinan Therapeutics recently announced that the FDA has accepted the NDA for zipalertinib for patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC harboring EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations whose disease progressed after platinum-based chemotherapy, with or without prior amivantamab treatment. The application has been assigned a PDUFA target date of February 27, 2027.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the EGFR inhibitors market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the EGFR inhibitors market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

To know more about companies developing EGFR inhibitors, visit @ EGFR Inhibitors Treatment

Recent Developments in the EGFR Inhibitors Market

In April 2026, Taiho Oncology, Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the FDA had accepted the NDA for zipalertinib to treat patients with locally advanced or mNSCLC harboring EGFR ex20ins mutations whose disease has progressed following platinum-based chemotherapy, with or without prior amivantamab treatment. The FDA has assigned a PDUFA target action date of February 27, 2027.

announced that the FDA had accepted the NDA for zipalertinib to treat patients with locally advanced or mNSCLC harboring EGFR ex20ins mutations whose disease has progressed following platinum-based chemotherapy, with or without prior amivantamab treatment. The FDA has assigned a PDUFA target action date of February 27, 2027. In February 2026, J INTS BIO announced that research findings on JIN-A02 had been published in Clinical Cancer Research, a leading oncology journal published by the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR).

J INTS BIO announced that research findings on JIN-A02 had been published in Clinical Cancer Research, a leading oncology journal published by the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR). In February 2026, the FDA approved once-monthly RYBREVANT FASPRO + LAZCLUZE for 1L EGFR-mutated advanced NSCLC.

the FDA approved once-monthly RYBREVANT FASPRO + LAZCLUZE for 1L EGFR-mutated advanced NSCLC. In January 2026, the US FDA accepted for filing Summit's Biologics License Application (BLA) seeking approval for the HARMONi trial (Phase III). The FDA provided a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal action date of November 14, 2026.

the US FDA accepted for filing Summit's Biologics License Application (BLA) seeking approval for the HARMONi trial (Phase III). The FDA provided a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal action date of November 14, 2026. In December 2025, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) issued a positive opinion for AUMSEQA in adult NSCLC, covering first-line EGFR-mutant disease and EGFR T790 M-mediated acquired resistance.

What are EGFR Inhibitors?

EGFR inhibitors are a class of targeted therapies designed to block the activity of the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), a protein that plays a critical role in regulating cell growth, survival, and proliferation. In many cancers, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, and glioblastoma, EGFR is either overexpressed or mutated, leading to uncontrolled tumor growth. EGFR inhibitors work by interfering with the signaling pathways activated by this receptor, thereby slowing or stopping cancer cell proliferation. These therapies are broadly categorized into tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), which target the intracellular kinase domain of EGFR, and monoclonal antibodies, which bind to the extracellular portion of the receptor. Over the past decade, EGFR inhibitors have transformed the treatment landscape of several solid tumors by enabling more personalized and biomarker-driven therapeutic approaches.

EGFR Inhibitors Epidemiology Segmentation

The EGFR inhibitors market report is a comprehensive and specialized analysis, offering in-depth epidemiological insights for the study period 2022–2036 across the leading markets. The EGFR inhibitors target patient pool is segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of EGFR Inhibitor

Total Incident cases of EGFR by Indication

EGFR Inhibitors

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022–2036 EGFR Inhibitors Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Indications Covered in the Report Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Colorectal cancer (CRC), Head and neck cancer (HNC), and others EGFR Inhibitors Market CAGR 7.9 % EGFR Inhibitors Market Size in 2025 USD 7 billion Key EGFR Inhibitors Companies Cullinan Oncology, Taiho Pharma, ArriVent BioPharma, Akeso Biopharma, Summit Therapeutics, Pfizer, Daiichi Sankyo, AstraZeneca, Merck, Kelun-Biotech, CSPC Pharmaceutical, Shanghai JMT-Bio, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AbbVie, Lantern Pharma, Wayshine Biopharm, Teligene US, Genprex, J Ints Bio, Black Diamond Therapeutics, BlossomHill Therapeutics, Scorpion Therapeutics, Pierre Fabre, Antares Therapeutics, A2 Biotherapeutics, BioNTech, Dragonfly Therapeutics, Merus, DualityBio, ORIC Pharmaceuticals, BeOne Medicines (formerly BeiGene), Dizal Pharmaceutical, Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical, Boehringer Ingelheim, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, Yuhan Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company, and others Key EGFR Inhibitors Zipalertinib (CLN-081), Firmonertinib, Ivonescimab (SMT112), PF-08046054, Patritumab Deruxtecan, Sacituzumab Tirumotecan, (MK-2870), SYS6010, JMT101, Izalontamab Brengitecan (BMS-986507), Telisotuzumab Adizutecan (Temab-A/ABB-400), LP-300, WSD0922-FU, Sutetinib, Quaratusugene ozeplasmid (REQORSA), JIN-A02, Silevertinib, (BDTX-1535), BH-30643, STX-241/PFL-241, STX-721/PFL-271, A2B395, BNT326 (YL 202), DF9001, Pamvatamig (MCLA-129), TAS3351, DB-1310, Enozertinib (ORIC-114 ), BG-60366, ZEGFROVY, DATROWAY, AUMSEQA, TAGRISSO, GILOTRIF/GIOTRIF, VIZIMPRO, RYBREVANT ± LAZCLUZE, PORTRAZZA, and others

Scope of the EGFR Inhibitors Market Report

EGFR Inhibitors Patient Population Forecast

EGFR Inhibitors Therapeutics Market Size

EGFR Inhibitors Pipeline Analysis

EGFR Inhibitors Market Size and Trends

EGFR Inhibitors Market Opportunity

EGFR Inhibitors Market Unmet Needs

KOL's Views on EGFR Inhibitors

EGFR Inhibitors Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover the best emerging EGFR inhibitors in pipeline @ EGFR Inhibitors Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1 EGFR Inhibitors Market Key Insights 2 EGFR Inhibitors Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6 EGFR-Therapies Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of EGFR-Top 3 indications by Line of Therapy (LoT) in 2025 in the 7MM 6.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of EGFR-Top 3 indications by Line of Therapy (LoT) in 2036 in the 7MM 7 Disease Background and Overview of EGFR Therapies 7.1 Introduction 7.2 EGFR-signalling Pathways and Activation Mechanism 7.3 Mechanism of EGFR Activation 7.4 EGFR in NSCLC 7.5 EGFR in CRC 7.6 EGFR in Head and Neck Cancer (HNC) 7.7 Treatment Guidelines 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population 8.1 Key Findings (2025) 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM 8.3 Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM 8.3.1 Total Incident Cases of EGFR in the 7MM 8.3.2 Total Incident cases of EGFR by Indication in the 7MM 8.4 The United States 8.4.1 Total Incident Cases of EGFR in the United States 8.4.2 Total Incident cases of EGFR by Indication in the United States 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 9 Patient Journey (NSCLC) 10 Patient Journey (CRC) 11 Patient Journey (HNC) 12 Key Endpoints 13 Marketed EGFR Inhibitors 13.1 Key Cross of Marketed Therapies 13.2 Sunvozertinib (ZEGFROVY): Dizal Pharmaceutical 13.2.1 Product Description 13.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 13.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 13.2.4 Summary of Pivotal Trials 13.2.5 Clinical Development 13.2.6 Safety and Efficacy 13.2.7 Analyst Views 13.3 Datopotamab Deruxtecan (DATROWAY): Daiichi Sankyo/AstraZeneca 13.4 Aumolertinib (AUMSEQA): Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical 13.5 Osimertinib (TAGRISSO): AstraZeneca 13.6 Afatinib maleate (GILOTRIF/GIOTRIF): Boehringer Ingelheim 13.7 Dacomitinib (VIZIMPRO): Pfizer 13.8 Amivantamab (RYBREVANT): Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine 13.9 Necitumumab (PORTRAZZA): Eli Lilly and Company 13.10 Vectibix (panitumumab): Amgen 13.11 TUKYSA (Tucatinib): Pfizer 13.12 Erbitux (Cetuximab): Eli Lilly and Company/Bristol-Meyer Squibb/Merck KGaA 14 Emerging EGFR Inhibitors 14.1 Key Cross Competition 14.2 Firmonertinib: ArriVent BioPharma 14.2.1 Product Description 14.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 14.2.3 Clinical Development 14.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 14.2.5 Analyst View 14.3 Ivonescimab (SMT112): Akeso Biopharma/Summit Therapeutics 14.4 JIN-A02: J INTS BIO 14.5 Pamvatamig (MCLA-129): Merus 14.6 Sacituzumab Tirumotecan (MK-2870): Merck and Kelun-Biotech 14.7 Quaratusugene ozeplasmid (REQORSA): Genprex 14.8 Zipalertinib (CLN-081): Cullinan Oncology/Taiho Pharma 14.9 SYS6010: CSPC Pharmaceutical 14.10 Temab-A (telisotuzumab adizutecan) (ABBV-400): AbbVie 14.11 Sutetinib: Teligene 14.12 Izalontamab Brengitecan (BMS-986507): Bristol–Myers Squibb/SystImmune 14.13 Silevertinib (BDTX-1535): Black Diamond Therapeutics 14.14 LP-300: Lantern Pharma 14.15 Petosemtamab: Genmab 14.16 BCA101: Bicara Therapeutics 15 EGFR-targeted Therapies Market: Seven Major Market Analysis 15.1 Key Findings (2025) 15.2 Market Outlook 15.3 Conjoint Analysis 15.4 Key EGFR Inhibitors Market Forecast Assumptions 15.5 Total Market Size by Country in the 7MM 15.6 Total Market Size by Indications in the 7MM 15.7 Total Market Size by Therapies in the 7MM 15.8 The United States EGFR Inhibitors Market Size 15.8.1 Total Market Size by Indications in the United States 15.8.2 Total Market Size by Therapies in the United States 15.9 EU4 and the UK EGFR Inhibitors Market Size 15.1 Japan EGFR Inhibitors Market Size 16 Unmet Needs of EGFR Therapies 17 SWOT Analysis 18 KOL Views 19 Market Access and Reimbursement 19.1 The United States 19.2 In EU4 and the UK 19.3 Japan 19.4 Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025 19.5 Market Access and Reimbursement of EGFR Therapies 20 Bibliography 21 EGFR Inhibitors Market Report Methodology

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