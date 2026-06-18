egnite Expands Medical Advisory Board with Three Nationally Recognized Cardiovascular Specialists

New appointments add structural heart, cardiothoracic surgery, and real-world outcomes expertise to advance egnite's cardiovascular intelligence platform

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- egnite, Inc., a healthcare AI company focused on helping clinicians identify and manage patients with untreated heart disease, today announced the expansion of its Medical Advisory Board (MAB). Joining the MAB are three distinguished cardiovascular specialists: Vijay Iyer, MD, PhD, FACC, Chief of Cardiovascular Medicine at the University at Buffalo; Daniel Logsdon, MD, Cardiothoracic Surgeon at Eisenhower Health; and Andrew Morse, MD, FSCAI, Director of the Structural Heart and Valvular Disease Center at Ascension Saint Thomas Medical Partners. The announcement comes ahead of the New York Valves conference where clinical leaders across the country convene to advance the standard of care for patients with structural heart disease.

The three new MAB members bring clinical depth across structural heart interventions, cardiac surgery, and multi-center outcomes research — the expertise that informs both what egnite builds and how it is most effectively used by clinicians. egnite's CardioCare® Platform, trusted by more than 75 health systems and 800 healthcare facilities, helps identify untreated cardiovascular patients and connect them to guideline-directed care. Insights generated through the platform also support longitudinal outcomes research and real-world evidence initiatives powered by the egnite Registry of nearly 14M de-identified patient records.

"As cardiovascular care becomes increasingly data-driven, the organizations that lead the future of the field will be those that can connect clinical care, operational insight, and real-world evidence," said Joel Portice, CEO of egnite Health. "These appointments strengthen the clinical expertise guiding our platform and reflect our commitment to building solutions grounded in how cardiovascular medicine is actually practiced."

Each of the three physicians brings a documented record of peer-reviewed outcomes research alongside active clinical practice and use of the CardioCare Platform at their facilities. Dr. Iyer and Dr. Logsdon are co-authors on a 2024 study in JACC: Cardiovascular Interventions1 examining real-world performance of next-generation balloon-expandable transcatheter heart valves across U.S. centers. Dr. Morse is a named investigator on the CLASP IID pivotal trial — a multi-center randomized study evaluating transcatheter edge-to-edge repair for degenerative mitral regurgitation, with both the primary results and one-year outcomes published in JACC: Cardiovascular Interventions.2 Each brings not only clinical leadership but a published record in peer-reviewed structural heart outcomes research.

Vijay Iyer, MD, PhD, FACC — Chief of Cardiovascular Medicine, University at Buffalo

Dr. Iyer is one of the most prolific structural heart interventionalists in the northeastern United States. As Chief of Cardiovascular Medicine and Associate Professor of Medicine at the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine, he directs the Complex Valve Clinic and structural heart intervention programs at both the Gates Vascular Institute and Buffalo General Medical Center — a program that has performed more than 5,000 TAVR procedures.

His practice encompasses the full spectrum of structural and complex valvular interventions, including TAVR, transcatheter mitral valve repair (MitraClip and TriClip) and left atrial appendage occlusion (LAAO). He also directs an Interventional Cardiology Fellowship and has published extensively on TAVR outcomes, PCI-TAVR timing, and the application of inflammatory markers in predicting post-procedural heart failure.

"Identifying untreated patients is only half the equation. The harder problem is what happens next — do we actually have the capacity to see them, treat them, and track what happens to them over time? What egnite gives us is visibility into the full patient population that no other tool provides, and the ability to connect that visibility to workflow and planning decisions. That's what turns a data platform into something a cardiovascular program can actually run on." — Vijay Iyer, MD, PhD, FACC

Daniel Logsdon, MD — Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Eisenhower Health

Dr. Logsdon is a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon at the Eisenhower Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialty Clinic in Rancho Mirage, California, where he has built a reputation for complex aortic, valvular, and coronary surgery in a high-acuity community cardiac program. He trained at LSU Health Sciences Center New Orleans School of Medicine and was recruited to Eisenhower Health from USC, where he developed particular expertise in aortic aneurysm repair, valve repair and replacement, and coronary artery bypass grafting.

Logsdon is among a growing group of cardiothoracic surgeons contributing to peer-reviewed, multi-site structural heart outcomes research — a reflection of how the surgical perspective is helping to advance the field.

"Cardiothoracic surgery sits at the end of a long clinical decision chain — and what I see in the OR is a direct reflection of what happened upstream. The programs getting this right are moving upstream: prioritizing early detection and intervening at the optimal point in the care journey. At Eisenhower, that shift has been transformative. Last year we achieved a 322% ROI with CardioCare — and we expect that to grow as we continue to move from reactive to proactive cardiovascular care." — Daniel Logsdon, MD

Andrew Morse, MD, FSCAI — Director, Structural Heart and Valvular Disease Center, Ascension Saint Thomas

Dr. Morse is an interventional cardiologist and Director of the Structural Heart and Valvular Disease Center at Ascension Saint Thomas Medical Partners in Nashville, Tennessee, one of the leading cardiovascular programs in the Southeastern United States.

He completed advanced cardiovascular fellowship training at Northwestern University, Emory University, and the University of North Carolina. Under his leadership, Ascension Saint Thomas Heart has become a national leader in transcatheter valve therapies and structural heart interventions.

Working alongside renowned robotic cardiac surgeon Dr. Evelio Rodriguez, Dr. Morse has helped pioneer numerous structural heart milestones in Tennessee, including many of the state's first transcatheter valve procedures.

Dr. Morse has been actively involved in clinical research throughout his career, serving as a principal investigator or co-investigator in numerous landmark early feasibility, investigational device exemption (IDE), and pivotal structural heart trials. His research experience includes participation in COAPT, TRILUMINATE, PARTNER 3, REPAIR MR, CLASP IID/IIF, TRISCEND II, AMEND, Journey, TWIST, Cephea, CardioMech, PROGRESS, SUMMIT, ENCIRCLE, and numerous other studies that have helped shape the future of transcatheter valve and structural heart therapies.

Recognized nationally for his expertise in valvular and structural heart disease, Dr. Morse continues to focus on advancing innovative therapies, improving patient outcomes, and generating high-quality real-world evidence to guide the next generation of cardiovascular care.

"The therapies available for structural heart and valvular disease have advanced tremendously over the past decade. What has not kept pace is the real-world evidence needed to understand how these therapies perform across the full spectrum of patients treated in everyday clinical practice. egnite's registry helps close that gap by providing longitudinal, real-world data at scale—creating insights that can improve patient care, inform clinical decision-making, and accelerate innovation across structural heart medicine."

— Andrew Morse, MD, FSCAI

About egnite's Medical Advisory Board

The egnite Medical Advisory Board brings together cardiovascular program leaders, structural heart specialists, cardiac surgeons, and echocardiographers who provide direct clinical guidance on egnite's product roadmap, research agenda, and outcomes methodology. Board members contribute expertise through product development input, KOL engagement, participation in egnite's research publication program, and advocacy for outcomes intelligence as a standard of care within their clinical communities. The expanded board now includes nine nationally recognized cardiovascular specialists.

About egnite, Inc.

egnite, Inc. is a rapidly growing cardiovascular intelligence company that uses artificial intelligence, clinical workflow integration, and real-world data to help health systems identify and manage patients with untreated cardiovascular disease. Through its CardioCare Platform, egnite partners with leading hospitals and life sciences organizations to improve patient identification, accelerate research, and support better cardiovascular outcomes at scale. The company is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

For more information, visit www.egnitehealth.com.

* The CardioCare platform is not intended for use in the diagnosis, cure, mitigation, treatment or prevention of cardiovascular diseases.

1 https://www.jacc.org/doi/10.1016/j.jcin.2024.02.015

2 https://www.jacc.org/doi/10.1016/j.jcin.2022.09.005

SOURCE egnite Health