EHVM Apps Capital Surpasses $450 Million in Active Portfolio Value as Founder Evelin Herrera Closes Back-to-Back Exits for Bootstrapped Consumer App Founders

The firm's rapid portfolio growth and consecutive deal closings cement Herrera as one of the most active M&A advisors in consumer mobile

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EHVM Apps Capital has surpassed $450 million in active portfolio value and more than $30M in closed deals in its first 12 months in the market, the firm announced today, as founder Evelin Herrera closed two consecutive exits for bootstrapped consumer app founders within weeks of each other. Herrera maintains direct relationships with a vetted buyer network spanning private equity firms, strategic acquirers, public companies across entertainment, health, gaming, and education, and app aggregators, making her one of the most active M&A advisors in consumer tech.

EHVM facilitated the sale of Trimbox - an email management app that scaled to $3 million ARR and 35%+ profit margins on a team of two, without raising outside capital - to consumer tech company Mode Mobile in a seven-figure transaction. Weeks earlier, Herrera closed the sale of Noji, a bootstrapped flashcard app with $4 million ARR and more than 6 million lifetime users, to Alarmy maker DelightRoom's acquisition arm, DelightHub. Both founders exited with upfront cash and earn-outs and no post-acquisition employment requirement.

"These founders built incredible businesses with no outside capital or inflated valuations, just strong unit economics and loyal users," said Evelin Herrera, founder of EHVM Apps Capital. "My job is to put the right deal in front of the right buyer, and to make sure founders walk away with terms that reflect what they actually built."

EHVM works with founders through the full exit process, including preparation, positioning, buyer identification, deal structuring, and close. The firm's buyer network spans more than 125 vetted relationships across consumer app categories. EHVM has turned five independent developers into multi-millionaires, roughly one every two months. It has done it while growing the buyer pool itself, bringing 13 first-time acquirers into a mobile app M&A market long run by a small circle of repeat players.

In a market where most mobile M&A happens quietly and without representation, EHVM brings process and leverage to founders who have historically had neither. As technology deal values have climbed 31% year-over-year, and consumer app spending reached $155.8 billion in 2025 (up 21.6%), acquirers are rewarding retention, organic growth, and clean unit economics — exactly the profile of the apps Herrera represents. EHVM's portfolio growth to $450 million in active asking value reflects that momentum directly.

EHVM Apps Capital is actively advising mobile app and game founders. Founders seeking exit guidance can reach the firm at www.ehvmcapital.com.

About EHVM Apps Capital

EHVM Apps Capital is an M&A firm focused on the mobile app and mobile game sector. Founded and led by Evelin Herrera, EHVM manages an active portfolio of $450M+ in asking value and works with high-revenue app and game founders through the full exit process, from preparation and positioning to buyer identification, deal structuring, and close. For more information, visit www.ehvmcapital.com.

SOURCE EHVM