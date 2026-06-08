Einride and Scan Sverige Partner to Electrify Refrigerated Freight

The addition of Scan Sverige to Einride's growing portfolio of customers highlights the rising demand for scalable, fossil-free freight solutions in high-volume supply chains such as food and grocery logistics.

The electrified route accounts for approximately 25 percent of Scan Sverige's refrigerated outbound volume.

By replacing conventional diesel trucks on this route, Scan Sverige is expected to reduce emissions by approximately 860 tonnes of CO₂e annually, supporting Scan Sverige's ambitious climate objectives.

STOCKHOLM, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Einride AB ("Einride" or the "Company"), a technology company accelerating the transition to electric and autonomous freight for some of the world's largest shippers, and Scan Sverige, Sweden's leading meat producer, today announced a partnership to electrify temperature-controlled freight operations, one of the most challenging segments to decarbonize due to strict delivery schedules, high energy demands, and uncompromising reliability requirements.

Einride's end-to-end platform, combining electric heavy-duty vehicles, its proprietary optimization software, Saga AI, and integrated charging infrastructure, allows for seamless deployment without sacrificing delivery precision. Charging is embedded directly into daily operations, with primary depot charging at Scan Sverige's Linköping facility and supplemental opportunity charging at Einride's charging stations along the route. Vehicles recharge during mandated driver rest periods, minimizing downtime while maximizing asset utilization.

"The addition of Scan Sverige strengthens Einride's growing portfolio of enterprise customers and highlights the rising demand for scalable, fossil-free freight solutions, especially in regulated, high-volume supply chains such as food and grocery logistics," said Roozbeh Charli, Chief Executive Officer at Einride. "Einride is uniquely positioned as a category leader in intelligent electric and autonomous freight, helping global shippers transition their logistics while delivering immediate business value."

As part of the partnership, Einride is deploying electric heavy-duty trucks on one of Scan Sverige's most critical refrigerated transport routes: the approximately 160 kilometer corridor between Linköping and Eskilstuna. The trucks, which are capable of handling a 64-tonne gross combined weight (GCW), will operate on a route that accounts for approximately 25 percent of Scan Sverige's refrigerated outbound volume from its Linköping distribution center. By replacing conventional diesel trucks on this route, Scan Sverige is expected to reduce emissions by approximately 860 tonnes of CO₂e annually, supporting Scan Sverige's ambitious climate objectives.

"At Scan Sverige, transitioning our transportation is an important part of our long-term efforts to achieve our climate targets. Electrifying the route between Linköping and Eskilstuna enables us to continue reducing emissions and contribute to the development of fossil-free transport, " said Elina Matsdotter, Chief Sustainability Officer at Scan Sverige. "Einride's digital platform and charging infrastructure optimizes the transports for maximum efficiency and lower energy consumption, making Einride strategically important to our transition."

Einride has demonstrated strong commercial momentum, with more than 30 enterprise customers across seven countries, approximately $92 million in expected annual recurring revenue (ARR) from signed customer contracts, and more than $800 million in potential long-term ARR through joint business plans with blue-chip customers.

About Einride

Founded in 2016, Einride is a technology company that develops and operates digital, electric, and autonomous freight solutions to accelerate the transition to future-proof transportation in a cost-efficient manner. Its technology platform includes AI-powered planning and optimization, autonomous technologies, one of the world's largest electric heavy-duty fleets, and integrated charging infrastructure. Einride serves customers across North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

On November 12, 2025, Einride and Legato Merger Corp. III (NYSE American: LEGT) ("Legato") announced they had entered into a definitive business combination agreement (the "Transaction") that would result in Einride becoming a publicly listed company in the US. The Transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

About Legato Merger Corp. III:

Legato is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

About Scan Sverige

Scan Sverige is Sweden's leading meat and charcuterie company. Together with our 2,000 employees and 6,000 partner farms, we form a unified force for the future of meat production. Through our craftsmanship and care for the entire value chain, we deliver flavorful food to the whole country every day, while also creating opportunities for a vibrant and self-sufficient Sweden. With our well-known brands such as Scan, Pärsons and Bullens, and the combined strength of our employees and suppliers, we are leading the transition towards increased and more sustainable Swedish meat production.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws including, but not limited to, statements regarding the additional investments and Transaction. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions available to the Company and Legato, and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Any such expectations and assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, should be regarded as preliminary and for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as being necessarily indicative of future results. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this communication, including but not limited to: (1) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of definitive agreements with respect to the Transaction; (2) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Legato, Einride, the combined company or others following the announcement of the Transaction and any definitive agreements with respect thereto; (3) The inability to complete the Transaction due to the failure to satisfy conditions to closing the Transaction; (4) risks related to the scaling of the Company's business and the timing of expected business milestones; (5) the ability to meet stock exchange listing standards following the consummation of the Transaction; (6) the risk that the Transaction disrupts current plans and operations of the Company as a result of the announcement and consummation of the Transaction; (7) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (8) costs related to the Transaction; (9) risks associated with changes in laws or regulations applicable to operations; (10) the possibility that the Company or the combined company may be adversely affected by other economic, geopolitical, business, and/or competitive factors; (11) supply shortages in the materials necessary for the production of Einride's solutions; (12) negative perceptions or publicity of the Company; (13) risks related to working with third-party manufacturers for key components of Einride's solutions; (14) the termination or suspension of any of Einride's contracts or the reduction in counterparty spending; and (15) the ability of Einride or the combined company to issue equity or equity- linked securities in connection with the business combination or in the future.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's registration statement on Form F-4 ("Registration Statement") filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and other documents filed by the Company and/or Legato from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and all forward-looking statements in this communication are qualified by these cautionary statements. The Company and Legato assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law. Neither the Company nor Legato gives any assurance that either the Company or Legato will achieve its expectations. The inclusion of any statement in this communication does not constitute an admission by the Company or Legato or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statement are material.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the Transaction, the Company filed the Registration Statement, including a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus, which was declared effective by the SEC on May 14, 2026. This communication does not contain all the information that should be considered concerning the Transactions and is not intended to form the basis of any investment decision or any other decision in respect of the Transaction. Before making any investment decision, investors and shareholders of Legato are urged to read the Registration Statement, the proxy statement/prospectus and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC in connection with the Transaction as they become available because they will contain important information about the Transaction. Investors and shareholders will be able to obtain free copies of the Registration Statement, proxy statement/prospectus and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC by the Company or Legato through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. In addition, the documents filed by Legato may be obtained by written request to Legato at Legato Merger Corp. III, 777 Third Avenue, 37th Floor, New York, NY 10017.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of Legato, Einride or the combined company resulting from the Transaction, nor shall there be any sale of any such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act. This communication is restricted by law; it is not intended for distribution to, or use by any person in, any jurisdiction in where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

Investor & Media Contacts

Einride

Christina Zander

Head of Communications Einride

[email protected]

[email protected]

Legato Merger Corp. III

Eric Rosenfeld

Chief SPAC Officer

Legato Merger Corp. III

[email protected]

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